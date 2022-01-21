Advice industry loses 800 over New Year period

The exit of 807 advisers during the Christmas and New Year break leaves the total population close to dipping below the 18,000 mark.

There are currently 18,015 practising financial advisers left, according to Rainmaker's modelling of the ASIC Financial Adviser Register as at January 20.

Rainmaker reported on 16 December 2021, there were 18,822 financial advisers. Early that year, the total population stood at 21,103.

Currently, AMP Financial Planning is home to the largest number of advisers, with 595, followed by the SMSF Advisers Network with 544 and Morgans Financial with 446 representatives on its books.

Synchronised Business Services (382), Charter Financial Planning (376), Consultum Financial Advisers (327), Interprac Financial Planning (263), Capstone Financial Planning (260), Alliance Wealth (260), Count Financial (251) make up the top 10 practices based on adviser numbers.

While many continue to leave the profession, one interesting trend Rainmaker found is the rapid rate in which advisers moved between licensees. In 2021, nearly 13% switched to a new AFSL.

Another finding was the shift towards the non-aligned sector, which is growing at an unprecedented rate, Rainmaker said.

The non-aligned sector is led by the SMSF Advisers Network, followed by Synchronised Business Services and Capstone.