Financial Planning
Advice industry compresses
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 11 FEB 2020   12:27PM

New Rainmaker research reveals the financial advice industry in Australia is in a state of compression - as advisers leave in significant numbers and licensees are squeezed.

The number of registered financial advisers decreased 15% last calendar year to reach 24,059.

The significant drop in numbers represents those who exited the industry post the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority's 31 December 2018 deadline.

As adviser numbers now stand, they are in line with the number of financial advisers registered in 2016.

The number of advisers associated with institutional or insto-aligned licensees reduced 22% or by 4253 in the 12 months to December 2019 to 12,976.

Meanwhile non-insto aligned advisers only fell by 5% to 11,083.

AMP Financial Planning remains the largest licensee followed by SMSF Advisers Network, Charter, Morgans and Synchronised Business Services.

AMP and its four licences is the largest advice licensee group but its margin over number two ranked IOOF is now less than 400.

Three years ago the gap between AMP and IOOF was almost 1500.

The fastest growing licensees were Canaccord Genuity Patersons which picked up 117 advisers, E.L. & C. Baillieu which picked up 109 and Fortnum with 81.

One of the big changes in the industry has been and remains the growth in reliance on managed accounts.

Managed accounts funds under administration grew 39% last year alone to $63 billion - outgrowing wider platform FUA growth significantly.

One third of the non-super investment market is now concentrated in managed accounts.

Five of the 10 fastest growing platform products are either managed accounts of offer model portfolios.

The fastest growing are Pursuit Focus Allocated Pension, BT Panorama Super, AMP Super Directions Personal, MLC MasterKey Business Super and HUB24 Invest.

When it comes to managed discretionary accounts, Shaw and Partners has the largest number of verified advisers authorised to provide personal advice on MDA services with 172.

It's followed by Shadforth with 119, E.L. & C. Baillieu on 56 and Fiducian on 50.

Editor's Choice
Perpetual head jumps for greener pastures
ALLY SELBY
A Perpetual general manager has packed his bags, departing the financial services firm for a simpler life in Hobart, Tasmania.
Separate advice and product: AIOFP
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The Association of Independently Owned Financial Professionals wants product failures and financial losses from those failures factored into the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort.
Australia's fastest growing investment managers
KANIKA SOOD
A Chicago fund manager tops the list of the 50 fastest-growing investment managers that raise assets from Aussie investors, according to Rainmaker Research.
Praemium expanding in UK, growing managed accounts
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Listed platform Praemium's half yearly results included an update about its UK business and its virtual managed accounts portfolios.
