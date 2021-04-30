Advice group chief executive exits

The chief executive of an ASX-listed financial advice group is set to leave the company.

Angus Benbow has led Centrepoint Alliance since 2018. He will leave the company on May 28.

Centrepoint did not ascribe a reason to the departure in its ASX filings.

"We thank Angus for the contribution he has made to Centrepoint Alliance, particularly the repositioning of the advice business through his leadership of the strategic refresh transformation, during a significant shift in the regulatory environment," Centrepoint Alliance chair Alan Fisher said.

"He has led Centrepoint Alliance through an unparalleled period of change in the financial services industry."

Benbow was previously chief executive of Shadforth Financial Group, and a general manager at Perpetual.

Centrepoint Alliance reported December half gross revenue of $70.6 million (up 15% over previous corresponding period) and net profit after tax of $1.6 million which was a slight improvement from $1.5 million after-tax loss in the December 2020 half.

"I take great pride in our accomplishments during the more than three years in which I have served the company and the advisers and clients throughout Australia that we support," Benbow said of his departure.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to have led Centrepoint Alliance through its transformation and repositioning at a period of such disruptive and significant industry change, and strongly believe that the company is well positioned to continue its recent growth."

Benbow will be replaced by Centrepoint's chief legal officer Marty Carne in an interim capacity, as the interim executive team lead (but not the interim chief executive), until a permanent replacement is appointed, the firm confirmed to Financial Standard's sister publication Industry Moves.