Financial Planning
Advice for all could add $630bn to economy
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 25 NOV 2020   12:04PM

If all Australians were to receive financial advice and properly implement that advice, the economy would grow by $630 billion a year while Age Pension spending would go down by more than 20%, new research shows.

Those are the key findings of a study conducted by CPA Australia and CoreData, demonstrating wider access to financial advice would do wonders for Aussies' hip pockets and, consequently, the economy.

CPA Australia and CoreData modelled the macro-economic impact of making professional advice - accounting, taxation, financial, superannuation, business, and mortgage broking advice - available to the entire population.

The modelling found the total economic uplift could be $630.3 billion each year and spending on the Age Pension would reduce by 21.6%. For individuals, personal annual incomes would rise by 30.6% or $24,716 on average.

At present, less than 40% of Australians receive professional advice. If just 10% more of the population were to take it up, Australia's economy would potentially see a boost of $112.8 billion per year, CPA Australia general manager, external affairs Jane Rennie said.

"The financial benefits are even greater for young people, who could boost their income by more than 40%, and retirees who could gain an additional 35.7% in their hip pockets," she said.

The figures are based on a model which measures income risk now as well as in a scenario where professional advice is properly implemented.

Surveying 1244 consumers and 815 small and medium-sized businesses, CPA Australia said the intangible benefits of properly implemented advice ranged from improved mental and physical health to greater work satisfaction, particularly among women.

Looking at why Australians aren't seeking advice, the survey found consumer and SME expectations don't align with reality; they expect to see one professional for all types of advice, but regulation doesn't allow for this.

It also found people don't feel they need advice as they feel they're capable of looking after their own finances, can't afford or don't want to pay for advice and don't trust those providing it.

About 36% of consumers said they can look after their own financial affairs, with 47.8% of SMEs saying the same.

Around three in 10 consumers and two in 10 SMEs cited that they do not feel they can afford advice. Further, 31.8% of consumers and 22.3% of SMEs believe their circumstances do not justify the need for professional advice.

Another 9.5% of consumers and 16.5% of SMEs do not see the value of professional advice.

"Whatever their reasons for not seeking professional advice, our research shows that consumers and SMEs are paying a heavy economic and emotional toll for going it alone, which is ultimately shared by the whole community," Rennie said.

CPA Australia said a truly consumer-centric advice model is needed to realise the benefits identified by its modelling. This includes greater focus on client goals and a move away from product-centric advice, one regulator with one regime, a single code of conduct and individual registration for advisers.

Read more: AdviceCPA AustraliaAge PensionCoreDataJane Rennie
Latest News
