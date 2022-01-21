Advice firm rebrands, scores own AFSL

The move to self-licensing continues to grow as a Victoria-based advice practice scored its own AFSL after operating under a dealer group for 13 years.

Armed with a new AFSL, Retireinvest has rebranded to Templeton Advice Group.

Templeton has three locations with the main office situated in Wangaratta, servicing a client demographic largely in the pre-retirement and retirement phase.

Templeton founder and financial adviser Jurgen Schonafinger told Financial Standard that applying for a new AFSL has been in the cards for some time and looked at other dealer groups before deciding to branch out.

The increase in dealer group fees played a part in the practice applying for its own AFSL and in some cases fees have nearly tripled.

Schonafinger said the firm, with a total of 13 staff members, has been able to save about $100,000 by going solo.

But it's not just about the fees, he said, pointing out that a major advantage has been the ability for the firm to be nimble and work with third-party providers of its own choosing.

The spike in the number of AFS licences shows more financial advisers are shunning larger dealer groups in place of having complete control over how advice should be delivered.

In the year to August 2021, Rainmaker found that 145 new AFSL applications were successfully registered during the period.

Addi House principal and financial adviser Kearsten James and Pivot Wealth founder Ben Nash are some examples who drove the trend in 2021.

"Being able to reassure clients that I am unconflicted is important to me," James said.

Nash said the operational impact is minimal "as our previous licensing arrangements were already rock solid".

Similar to Nash, Schonafinger said that the change had minimal disruption and it will be business as usual.

The Principals' Community was "fantastic" in providing the support to help the practice transition, he added.