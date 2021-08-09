NEWS
Superannuation

Active Super rejigs MySuper

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 9 AUG 2021   12:42PM

Active Super has changed the structure of its lifecycle MySuper product to derisk members slower than before, while also renaming two Choice options.

Active Super's lifecyle MySuper product currently divides members into four stages: High Growth (for members up to age 44 had 85%- 95% growth assets), Balanced Growth (age 45 to 49, 60%- 80% growth assets), Balanced (age 50 to 54, 42%-62% growth assets) and Conservative (age 55 and over, 20%- 40% growth assets).

Effective October 1, this will change to three cohorts: Accelerator (up to age 49), Accumulator (age 50 to 54) and Appreciator (age 55 and over). The asset allocation remains the same, but the MySuper product will no longer invest in the Conservative option.

The fund said it worked with Mercer to analyse the age-based transition between investments based on member profiles.

It expects the MySuper changes to improve superannuation balance (at age 67) for all cohorts. For example, a 20 year-old will see a $115,025 increase in their balance at retirement to a total of $839,817, according to the fund's modelling.

Active Super chief investment officer Craig Turnbull said the age that members transition between investment stages can make a significant difference to their super.

"Australians are now living and working longer. By delaying the age that we move members to lower-risk investments, we aim to help maximise their super balance and also make it last longer in retirement," Turnbull said.

Active Super is also changing the names of its two Choice products: Balanced Growth will now be called Balanced, while Balanced will become Conservative Balanced.

"The new names will better reflect the investment mix in these investment options compared to similarly named products across the industry. The changes affect the name only and do not impact the way investment options are managed," the fund said.

Lifecycle MySuper was a better bet than single strategy default funds for members below 40 years of age in FY21 as the equity markets rebounded after COVID, according to Rainmaker Information.

Rainmaker's Lifecycle Index beat its Single Strategy MySuper Index for four out of seven age cohorts. However, for the past 40 years the single strategy funds performed better.

