ACCC on financial services priorities

ACCC chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb has said the regulator is focused on promoting effective competition, investigating allegations of anti-competitive conduct, and protecting the interests of consumers in the financial services sector.

Speaking at an AFR event, Cass-Gottlieb said the ACCC's priorities and approach to regulating the financial services sector relate to several issues including, payments, innovation, and competition, least cost routing for debit cards, digital platform payments, changing industry behavior through market inquiries, regulator and industry effort to disrupt scams and promotion of competition and consumer choice through the consumer data right.

Cass-Gottlieb started by noting the COVID acceleration of digital payment methods namely the use of digitally stored cards in mobile smartphone wallets or other wearables used to make contactless payments

"In response, payments regulation is undergoing a comprehensive redesign for the first time in 25 years, following the Farrell review and the Reserve Bank of Australia's review of retail payments regulation," she said.

"The ACCC plans to work with the government to ensure the regulatory framework for payments is designed to facilitate dynamic and innovative markets and good consumer outcomes."

Market inquiries are an important tool for the ACCC and its 2019 inquiry into foreign currency conversion services provided a good example of how this works in practice, she added.

"FX services are significant to the Australian economy and to the lives of individual Australians who send money overseas, including large numbers of vulnerable Australians," she said.

"At the time we conducted the inquiry, we observed that Australian consumers purchase the equivalent of over $40 billion in foreign currency each year. We found that many Australian consumers were paying too much for international money transfers and could save hundreds of millions of dollars per year if they had more transparent pricing information to help them compare the options.

"We are now considering ways to monitor prices and margins in the foreign currency industry to determine the impact of the best practice guidance."

Cass-Gottlieb moved on to the growing sophistication of scams and said last year Australians reported more than $300 million lost with 2022 already seeing a reported $200 million loss so far.

"We know typically only 13% of people report losses to Scamwatch so the actual figures are likely to be much higher. Investment scams have had the highest financial impact for Australians so far this year, accounting for almost $170 million of the $228 million lost," she said.

"We are seeing a sharp rise in the number of people losing money through cryptocurrency both as a form of investment scams, as well as a payment method for scams more broadly. So far this year, more than $100 million has been reported lost to crypto investment scams.

"This year we instituted proceedings against Facebook's parent company, Meta, for publishing scam advertisements promoting cryptocurrency and other money-making schemes that we allege amount to false, misleading or deceptive conduct."