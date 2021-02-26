ACCC merger reforms may impact super industry

The competition watchdog has accelerated merger activity in the superannuation sector in its sights as it becomes increasingly concerned about lack of competition in financial services.

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) chair Rod Sims said merger reforms will be a key focus for the consumer watchdog this year, flagging concerns over the increase in mergers in the industry.

"Merger control plays a critical role in ensuring that competition is not eroded via mergers. However in recent years we have become increasingly concerned as to whether Australia's merger control regime remains fit for purpose and, in particular, whether it is achieving the balance required to ensure good outcomes for consumers and the economy," Sims said.

"Increasingly the uncertainty inherent in the forward-looking merger test has become a reason for clearing mergers."

An ACCC spokesperson confirmed to Financial Standard that not only does the ACCC have the power to prevent mergers in the superannuation sector, but it can do so even if super funds have been under pressure to consolidate from other regulators.

"The ACCC has a role in reviewing and preventing mergers that may substantially lessen competition in any sector of the Australian economy, including in the superannuation market," the spokesperson said.

"When considering acquisitions and mergers, we will take into account the rationale for the transaction, including where it is in response to guidelines or directions from other regulatory bodies. However, any such directions do not override competition law considerations."

Sims said the current concern around merger laws is that they are too forward-looking and do not consider the immediate effects on competition.

"Merger parties and the courts are focused on what is likely to happen in the future without the acquisition, which is challenging to 'prove' in court," Sims said.

"While this is a relevant issue to be considered, it is also open to manipulation, and the focus on the counterfactual in many cases risks overlooking the likely anticompetitive effects of the merger itself."

Sims said insufficient weight has been placed on the risks to competition, barriers to entry being raised or competitors being foreclosed.

"The net result is that our merger control regime is skewed towards clearance, which presents real challenges for the ACCC in seeking to prevent anticompetitive mergers," he said.

"As the goal of any merger control regime must be to prevent anti-competitive mergers in order to preserve or promote competition which will ultimately benefit consumers, we consider that the approach to merger control needs to be rebalanced."