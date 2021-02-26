NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
ACCC merger reforms may impact super industry
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 26 FEB 2021   11:49AM

The competition watchdog has accelerated merger activity in the superannuation sector in its sights as it becomes increasingly concerned about lack of competition in financial services.

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) chair Rod Sims said merger reforms will be a key focus for the consumer watchdog this year, flagging concerns over the increase in mergers in the industry.

"Merger control plays a critical role in ensuring that competition is not eroded via mergers. However in recent years we have become increasingly concerned as to whether Australia's merger control regime remains fit for purpose and, in particular, whether it is achieving the balance required to ensure good outcomes for consumers and the economy," Sims said.

"Increasingly the uncertainty inherent in the forward-looking merger test has become a reason for clearing mergers."

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

An ACCC spokesperson confirmed to Financial Standard that not only does the ACCC have the power to prevent mergers in the superannuation sector, but it can do so even if super funds have been under pressure to consolidate from other regulators.

"The ACCC has a role in reviewing and preventing mergers that may substantially lessen competition in any sector of the Australian economy, including in the superannuation market," the spokesperson said.

"When considering acquisitions and mergers, we will take into account the rationale for the transaction, including where it is in response to guidelines or directions from other regulatory bodies. However, any such directions do not override competition law considerations."

Sims said the current concern around merger laws is that they are too forward-looking and do not consider the immediate effects on competition.

"Merger parties and the courts are focused on what is likely to happen in the future without the acquisition, which is challenging to 'prove' in court," Sims said.

"While this is a relevant issue to be considered, it is also open to manipulation, and the focus on the counterfactual in many cases risks overlooking the likely anticompetitive effects of the merger itself."

Sims said insufficient weight has been placed on the risks to competition, barriers to entry being raised or competitors being foreclosed.

"The net result is that our merger control regime is skewed towards clearance, which presents real challenges for the ACCC in seeking to prevent anticompetitive mergers," he said.

"As the goal of any merger control regime must be to prevent anti-competitive mergers in order to preserve or promote competition which will ultimately benefit consumers, we consider that the approach to merger control needs to be rebalanced."

Read more: ACCCRod SimsAustralian Competition and Consumer CommissionFinancial Standard
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Aon, WTW merger will reduce competition: ACCC
MTAA Super increases premiums amid merger
Vanguard to launch retirement income tool
Big super locking Aussies out of homes: Wilson
Limited advice overdue for disruption
Industry funds pool $61bn of assets
Industry fund promotes for GM role
AMP Capital names new executive
Longstanding Mason Stevens MD exits
Super concerns over legislation: Schroders
Editor's Choice
IOOF to spend big on BOLR
KANIKA SOOD
IOOF expects to spend up to $32 million on paying out Buyer of Last Resort arrangements with financial advisers leaving its network, primarily from Bridges Financial Services.
Link flags PEXA listing
KARREN VERGARA
Link Group is now exploring the possibility of listing PEXA despite recently flagging there was strong interest from other parties in buying the property settlement platform.
PIMCO names Asia Pacific lead
KARREN VERGARA
PIMCO has named a new lead for its Asia Pacific business as part of an executive shuffle announced overnight.
Chief economist update: Australia's virtuous cycle
BENJAMIN ONG
Even before the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Australia, it was clear we were returning to pre-pandemic normality, and latest stats back this.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Cathy Doyle
Chair and Consultant
SUPER Recruiters
Howard Marks
Chairman
Oaktree Capital Management, LLC
Greg Kent
Partner
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Justin Arter
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
As chief executive of Cbus, Justin Arter heads a superannuation fund well positioned to survive the current wave of regulatory change. With just over six months under his belt, he shares his plans for the fund with Kanika Sood.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something JhXvEYV9