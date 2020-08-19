NEWS
Superannuation
ACCC flags dangers of ERS
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 AUG 2020   12:00PM

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has told Financial Standard that the nature of superannuation scams is shifting, having seen a 55% increase in cases of identity theft.

The ACCC's national scam awareness week this year is focussed on identity theft, with the agency saying they've seen a huge uptick in scams taking advantage of people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ACCC deputy chair Delia Rickard said the agency has seen a 55% increase in identity theft which it believes is as a result of COVID-19.

"Pretty much every scam we see now, the scammers are not only trying to get people's money but they're trying to get their personal details," Rickard said.

And, while there have always been superannuation scams, Rickard said the kinds of super scams the ACCC is seeing has shifted.

In the past, most super scams were around getting people to start a self-managed super fund (SMSF). Once the scammer had convinced their victim to start an SMSF they could then trick them into "investing" the money in a way that would give them access.

But now, with the government's early release of super measures in place, scammers have adapted and changed tact.

Rickard said consumers need to be wary of anything online that asks them for their super details and especially anything that asks for their MyGov details.

"The scammers are getting this information in a variety of ways," Rickard said.

She is aware of scammers cold calling people claiming that they can help them access their super early.

For vulnerable people, who might not be especially computer literate and able to easily navigate MyGov to apply for early release of super, the scams can be convincing.

Rickard recalls one scam which recently went around on Facebook and Instagram. The scammers created a convincing graphic claiming that Coles, Woolworths and Aldi wanted to help people suffering financial hardship as a result of COVID-19 by giving them gift cards. All people had to do to get a gift card was fill in an online survey which included a few questions about their super.

It's too early to say how much money has been lost in these early release of super scams, but Rickard has some concerns that people may be reluctant to come forward.

"A lot of people are too embarrassed to report," she said.

"But when you do report you help yourself and you help other people."

Rickard said last year alone Australians lost a reported $26 million in investment scams - and the actual figure is probably much higher.

She wants to warn consumers to be particularly wary of bitcoin and cryptocurrency schemes, saying she has seen many of these collapse and turn out to be Ponzi schemes.

"I have seen so many scams in cryptocurrencies. I would honestly say, 'just don't go there'," she said.

"A lot of people start out sensibly just putting a bit of money in and then when they're seeing returns from that or able to pull that out with no issues then they put more in. Then they recommend it to their friends and family."

Unfortunately, by the time these Ponzi schemes people fall apart people have often piled more money in - believing that they would be able to pull it out as they had in the early days.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has told Financial Standard that the nature of superannuation scams is shifting, having seen a 55% increase in cases of identity theft.
