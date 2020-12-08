NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Acadian hires from Macquarie
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 8 DEC 2020   12:45PM

Acadian Asset Management is growing its research team with a new appointment.

Steven Wong has been named vice president of research and associate portfolio manager.

He will be responsible for researching Australian and global quantitative equity portfolios and for assessing key drivers of fund performance.

Wong joins Acadian from Macquarie Investment Manager, where he was a quantitative analyst spending seven years doing quant research in the systematic equity team.

Prior to his time at Macquarie, Wong worked at RBC and Rothschild in corporate finance and quant roles.

Wong will report to Acadian's Australian head of investments Jean-Christophe de Beaulieu in the Sydney office.

"We are very excited to have such a strong addition to the local investment team and for the skillset that he brings," de Beaulieu said.

"Steven's appointment will help us to further grow our business in Australia."

Acadian started off 2020 by boosting its local leadership team with the addition of a Colonial First State executive manager.

Former CFS executive manager of deposits and investment products Mark Mukundan joined the $140 billion quantitative firm's Australian office as vice president product and wholesale markets.

At the start of December, Acadian reduced fees for several of the funds it manages in Australia. The asset manager said in addition to reducing base fees, all performance fees have also been removed.

Read more: Acadian Asset ManagementCFSColonial First StateJean-Christophe de BeaulieuMacquarie Investment ManagerAndrew HairMark MukundanRBCRothschildSteven Wong
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Best super, pension fund revealed
Acadian reduces fees
Aussies won't top-up ERS losses
MLC names head of retail distribution
Retail default fund tops performance table
AllianceBernstein hires two ESG leaders
Retail super fund scores best customer service nod
AMP names incidents, issues lead
Super funds accused of chest beating on climate change
Realindex appoints former BlackRock executive
Editor's Choice
Wealth firm adds university investment chief
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:46PM
The University of Sydney's chief investment officer is joining a dealer group as chair of its investment committee.
Clime appoints joint interim chief executives
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:49AM
Clime Investment Management has confirmed its newly appointed chair and non-executive director as interim co-chief executives following the resignation of Rod Bristow.
Advice associations join forces
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:48AM
The Association of Independently Owned Financial Professionals (AIOFP) has formed a strategic alliance with Tax & Super Australia (TSA) in a bid to have a louder voice when lobbying for the industry.
Kiwi firm rejects AustralianSuper takeover bid
KARREN VERGARA  |   11:48AM
AustralianSuper's attempt to takeover a New Zealand infrastructure and renewable energy company for $5.1 billion has been rejected.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Qnl9Ht3y