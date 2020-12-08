Acadian hires from Macquarie

Acadian Asset Management is growing its research team with a new appointment.

Steven Wong has been named vice president of research and associate portfolio manager.

He will be responsible for researching Australian and global quantitative equity portfolios and for assessing key drivers of fund performance.

Wong joins Acadian from Macquarie Investment Manager, where he was a quantitative analyst spending seven years doing quant research in the systematic equity team.

Prior to his time at Macquarie, Wong worked at RBC and Rothschild in corporate finance and quant roles.

Wong will report to Acadian's Australian head of investments Jean-Christophe de Beaulieu in the Sydney office.

"We are very excited to have such a strong addition to the local investment team and for the skillset that he brings," de Beaulieu said.

"Steven's appointment will help us to further grow our business in Australia."

Acadian started off 2020 by boosting its local leadership team with the addition of a Colonial First State executive manager.

Former CFS executive manager of deposits and investment products Mark Mukundan joined the $140 billion quantitative firm's Australian office as vice president product and wholesale markets.

At the start of December, Acadian reduced fees for several of the funds it manages in Australia. The asset manager said in addition to reducing base fees, all performance fees have also been removed.