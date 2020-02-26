Academics protest UniSuper investments

UniSuper is again facing criticism over its continued investment in fossil fuels, this time directly from its members.

Led by advocacy group Market Forces, university academics are today protesting against what they describe as UniSuper's "continued funding of fossil fuel expansion".

Market Forces said the protest - organised to take place at a Universities Australia event sponsored by the fund in Canberra - is part of its ongoing campaign to "pressure UniSuper to align its investments with the Paris climate agreement."

"UniSuper is the default superannuation fund for Australia's academics, scientists, researchers and university employees. As such it should be at the vanguard of climate policy," Market Forces said.

Noting the fund only discloses its top 20 Australian and international shareholdings, the group claimed "at least 10% of the fund's Australian share holdings are in companies actively undermining the climate goals of the Paris agreement, including Woodside, Santos and APA".

"UniSuper is responsible for the retirement savings of Australia's leading scientists, academics and researchers, yet it is directly undermining our work and our future by driving climate change through its continued funding of fossil fuels," ANU Research Fellow Florian Busch said.

Edith Cowan University lecturer Lucy Hopkins added the protestors "don't want our retirement dollars fuelling the destruction of our planet".

"It is simply astounding we are having to go to such lengths to have our voices heard," Hopkins said.

"However, we will do what it takes to make sure our savings are invested in a safe and clean future."

UniSuper has released a number of updates on its climate change policy, most recently in November of last year.

The fund said it encourages the companies it is invested in to meet the expectations of the Paris Agreement.

"We believe climate change and the transition to a low carbon economy will pose investment-related risks, which is why we've been identifying and considering these risks for over a decade as part of our investment management and decision making process," a 2019 report said.

"We've undertaken a number of studies, assessments and projects over the years to understand our exposure to climate risks and opportunities."

"We encourage the companies we invest in to set Paris Agreement aligned targets, which will decarbonise our investment portfolio over time."

In November last year Financial Standard reported that the fund's exposure to fossil fuels actually increased to 12% from 8% 18 months prior.

It's not alone, however. Earlier this week, medical professionals staged a protest against industry fund HESTA, in an attempt to urge the fund to divest from fossil fuels.

HESTA's investments include Coal India, Whitehaven Coal and South32.