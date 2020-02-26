NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Superannuation
Sponsored by
Academics protest UniSuper investments
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  WEDNESDAY, 26 FEB 2020   10:54AM

UniSuper is again facing criticism over its continued investment in fossil fuels, this time directly from its members.

Led by advocacy group Market Forces, university academics are today protesting against what they describe as UniSuper's "continued funding of fossil fuel expansion".

Market Forces said the protest - organised to take place at a Universities Australia event sponsored by the fund in Canberra - is part of its ongoing campaign to "pressure UniSuper to align its investments with the Paris climate agreement."

"UniSuper is the default superannuation fund for Australia's academics, scientists, researchers and university employees.  As such it should be at the vanguard of climate policy," Market Forces said.

Noting the fund only discloses its top 20 Australian and international shareholdings, the group claimed "at least 10% of the fund's Australian share holdings are in companies actively undermining the climate goals of the Paris agreement, including Woodside, Santos and APA".

"UniSuper is responsible for the retirement savings of Australia's leading scientists, academics and researchers, yet it is directly undermining our work and our future by driving climate change through its continued funding of fossil fuels," ANU Research Fellow Florian Busch said.

Edith Cowan University lecturer Lucy Hopkins added the protestors "don't want our retirement dollars fuelling the destruction of our planet".

"It is simply astounding we are having to go to such lengths to have our voices heard," Hopkins said.

"However, we will do what it takes to make sure our savings are invested in a safe and clean future."

UniSuper has released a number of updates on its climate change policy, most recently in November of last year.

The fund said it encourages the companies it is invested in to meet the expectations of the Paris Agreement.

"We believe climate change and the transition to a low carbon economy will pose investment-related risks, which is why we've been identifying and considering these risks for over a decade as part of our investment management and decision making process," a 2019 report said.

"We've undertaken a number of studies, assessments and projects over the years to understand our exposure to climate risks and opportunities."

"We encourage the companies we invest in to set Paris Agreement aligned targets, which will decarbonise our investment portfolio over time."

In November last year Financial Standard reported that the fund's exposure to fossil fuels actually increased to 12% from 8% 18 months prior.

It's not alone, however. Earlier this week, medical professionals staged a protest against industry fund HESTA, in an attempt to urge the fund to divest from fossil fuels.

HESTA's investments include Coal India, Whitehaven Coal and South32.

Read more: UniSuperMarket ForcesParis AgreementHESTALucy HopkinsFlorian BuschFinancial Standard
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
HESTA hikes default insurance cover
Surplus may not be as advertised: Grattan
Westpac also owed money by Sargon
Industry split over super fee hike
Retail funds outperform, but industry funds dominate
New MySuper outcomes tool set for release
Factor investing, sustainability a perfect match
Industry fund hikes admin fees
AIA income protection premiums jump
Advisers choose remediation over advice
Editor's Choice
Moelis Australia names co-chiefs, acquires lender
KANIKA SOOD
Moelis Australia has promoted two managing directors to joint chief executives as it announces plans to acquire a local non-bank lender, eyeing a bigger slice of the $1.8 trillion Australian residential mortgage market.
Sargon clouds OneVue results
KANIKA SOOD
OneVue has made a provision to write down its Sargon receivable by $26 million to just $3.9 million, dragging its first half bottom line to $27 million in losses after tax.
SMSF property adviser pleads guilty
ELIZA BAVIN
The director of a 'one-stop-shop' for SMSFs has pleaded guilty to 17 counts of aggravated deception and one count of dishonest dealings with documents.
Carbon footpath important, not footprint: AXA
ALLY SELBY
The multi-asset manager has warned of the effects of climate change on investor's portfolios, urging them to assess a company's "carbon footpath" over eliminating polluters altogether.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As suggested in numerous submissions to the Retirement Income Review, should Australia do away with the existing superannuation system and adopt a universal pension scheme?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Vic Jokovic
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CHI-X AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Chi-X Australia is making waves, disrupting the ASX's monopoly. Key to it all, chief executive Vic Jokovic says, is understanding that other people can make or break you. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something WDFZl1TE