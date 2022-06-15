A playbook for private markets

A panel at the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) ASI 2021 conference has discussed how unlisted assets can be an important diversification strategy for super funds, despite challenges in accessing deals.

IFM executive director private equity Adrian Kerley said that private equity is not only a returns enhancer, but also adds diversification to a portfolio.

"In fact, for those who invested in private equities over the past 20 years - except for in 2008 - you would have outperformed the benchmark," Kerley said.

On diversification, he said: "As the markets are getting thinner and as the number of companies grow larger, companies are being taken private and there are less companies being taken to market."

"You can really see this in the US, and though the total value of the market has increased markedly, the number of companies that can actually invest in this decline substantially.

"Private capital also focuses on the SME market segment of the economy, while listed companies tend to be far larger, so you're actually accessing different parts of the economy," Kerley said.

He added that private capital skews itself differently to different segments.

"So, it's typically B2B companies and technology, versus your higher weighting to financial services and listed markets," Kerley said.

However, there are some risks involved when investing in private equity venture capital, including capital loss, illiquidity, and principal accuracy.

"About 20-25% of direct private equity deals will lose some capital, and that increases to 50% if you're a direct capital investor," Kerley said.

"So, you can manage that through diversification, which shrinks those tails of the distribution and appropriate position size."

Meanwhile, Schroders head of private debt Nicole Kidd spoke of its "meteoritic rise and rise".

"In Australia, investors are still seeing value in allocating to private debt, and a number of private debt managers has been established to execute those strategies for investors," Kidd said.

"However, we're still a blip on a blip on the global scale. Of the top 100 investors of private debt, only about 1.93% are invested in Australia."

Despite the fact that private debt investing has been possible in Australia for over 20 years, Kidd said that only now are things starting to move forward in the space.

"Right now, we're in an environment that is really supporting growth for private debt, which is creating an opportunity to bring together investors who are looking for a compelling relative value opportunity with borrowers who need flexible capital," Kidd said.

Cbus and Media Super chief investment officer Kristian Fok expanded on the role of private debt in a super fund's portfolio, arguing that funds will need to work through and understand the nuances of the space.

"Being in a position to be able to provide capital is going to be a really important part of how we manage private market portfolios moving forward," Fok said.

He also stressed the importance of having a framework around unlisted valuations.

"If members lose confidence in your valuation process, you'll get a run on your assets, and it doesn't matter if it's you or another fund, as soon as that confidence is lost, we're all in danger," he said.

"Ideally, you want to make sure there's an independent source, that way it's not seen as if you're "cooking the books" ... Having the right processes in place where you have to really scrutinise your investments is entirely critical."

