NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Coronavirus News
A challenge in a Class of its own
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 7 MAY 2020   4:23PM

SMSF platform Class found itself in a fairly unique predicament recently after acquiring a business in another state only for the borders to be closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Class, which is based in Sydney, purchased NowInfinity, based in Queensland, at the start of February for $25 million in what was the first major acquisition for the ASX-listed company.

To further complicate matters, part of NowInfinity's development team is based in the Ukraine.

Class chief executive Andrew Russell told Financial Standard the experience of buying a business only for it to end up on the other side of closed borders was quite the learning curve.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

"The global pandemic - and the speed in which it changed the way we work - was not in the integration planning," Russell said.

"The Class executive and senior leadership team needed to regroup and think through what the implications were of the borders closing, and how we could continue with implementing risk and operational processes that are part of being a listed entity."

Russell explained anxiety and shock is fairly normal among employees when a company is acquired, with the added challenge of the NowInfinity teams not being able to meet the new owners of their business in person, Class had to be careful in how it managed the situation.

"There was much to do and do quickly. We increased the speed of the technology integration of key communication platforms including emails, Zoom, Slack, and Confluence," he said.

"This was critical to be able to communicate for remote working between the two businesses."

The lessons learnt from this experience, Russell said, included a fresh insight into the importance of planning - and of having good tech capabilities.

"The key lessons are the obvious ones - people and relationships are important for success," Russell said.

"Having strong, capable leaders to be able to execute to that strategy is also key - it is easy on a PowerPoint slide, harder in reality, and harder still when everyone is also worried for their own and their family's wellbeing as the seriousness of the crisis became so clear."

More acquisitions are firmly on the horizon for Class, Russell said, with the business not put off by the less than optimal timing of this transaction.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: ClassNowInfinityAndrew Russell
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
SMSF platform makes $25m acquisition
Class expands executive line-up
SMSF gender gap reduces over time
Class makes managed accounts play
Prime Value recruits former super fund chief
Class appoints chief executive
SMSF returns not accurate in Productivity Commission report
SMSF investment platform begins, announces senior hire
Class enhances XPLAN integration
Class chief steps down
Editor's Choice
Software provider launches ERS tech solution
ALLY SELBY
Bravura has launched a new technology solution that will enable its clients to better manage early release requests.
Industry fund swaps insurers
KANIKA SOOD
An industry fund is moving from MLC Life to OnePath as its life insurer effective July 1 and has notified members of changes to its offering.
No change of mind for ERS
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:25PM
The Australian Taxation Office has said members who change their mind over the Early Release Super scheme will not be able to withdraw their applications.
ASX appoints compliance chief
ALLY SELBY  |   11:54AM
The ASX has appointed a new chief compliance officer, as the incumbent prepares to step down after a decade in the role.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Marsha Beck
MANAGING DIRECTOR AUSTRALIA
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
For AMP Capital managing director, Australia Marsha Beck the only limits to what can be achieved are those we create in our own minds. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something BZtIoF3Y