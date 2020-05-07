A challenge in a Class of its own

SMSF platform Class found itself in a fairly unique predicament recently after acquiring a business in another state only for the borders to be closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Class, which is based in Sydney, purchased NowInfinity, based in Queensland, at the start of February for $25 million in what was the first major acquisition for the ASX-listed company.

To further complicate matters, part of NowInfinity's development team is based in the Ukraine.

Class chief executive Andrew Russell told Financial Standard the experience of buying a business only for it to end up on the other side of closed borders was quite the learning curve.

"The global pandemic - and the speed in which it changed the way we work - was not in the integration planning," Russell said.

"The Class executive and senior leadership team needed to regroup and think through what the implications were of the borders closing, and how we could continue with implementing risk and operational processes that are part of being a listed entity."

Russell explained anxiety and shock is fairly normal among employees when a company is acquired, with the added challenge of the NowInfinity teams not being able to meet the new owners of their business in person, Class had to be careful in how it managed the situation.

"There was much to do and do quickly. We increased the speed of the technology integration of key communication platforms including emails, Zoom, Slack, and Confluence," he said.

"This was critical to be able to communicate for remote working between the two businesses."

The lessons learnt from this experience, Russell said, included a fresh insight into the importance of planning - and of having good tech capabilities.

"The key lessons are the obvious ones - people and relationships are important for success," Russell said.

"Having strong, capable leaders to be able to execute to that strategy is also key - it is easy on a PowerPoint slide, harder in reality, and harder still when everyone is also worried for their own and their family's wellbeing as the seriousness of the crisis became so clear."

More acquisitions are firmly on the horizon for Class, Russell said, with the business not put off by the less than optimal timing of this transaction.

