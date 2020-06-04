38 staff punished over AUSTRAC scandal: Westpac

Westpac has confirmed 38 staff copped a range of remuneration consequences as a result of the bank's investigations into the AUSTRAC scandal.

In a statement, the bank confirmed it should have recognised the faults in its systems earlier.

"The report noted that, with the benefit of hindsight, and noting the boards escalating focus in the area, directors could have recognised earlier the systematic nature of some of the financial crime issues Westpac was facing," it said.

"The panel also noted that reporting to the board on financial crime matters was at times unintentionally incomplete and inaccurate."

Westpac's chair John McFarlane said, in his experience since joining the bank, Westpac deeply regrets the matter.

"Indeed, recognising the seriousness of the issues raised by AUSTRAC, the former chief executive stepped down and the former chairman brought forward his retirement," McFarlane said.

"We are all committed to fixing these issues so they don't happen again."

The bank said the failure concerning International Funds Transfer Instructions (IFTIs) non-reporting occurred due to a "mix of technology and human error" dating back to 2009.

"The failure properly to adhere to AUSTRAC guidance for child exploitation risk in respect of some products occurred due to deficient financial crime processes, compounded by poor individual judgements," the bank said.

Westpac chief executive, Peter King, said the management accountability assessment, conducted with external assistance, looked back over 10 years and where fault was identified, appropriate action has been taken.

"Consequences that have been applied to individuals include significant remuneration impacts and disciplinary actions. A number of relevant staff had already left the company," King said.

"A range of remuneration consequences were applied to 38 individuals. Consequences applied to prior year awards, including withheld FY19 short term variable reward, totalled approximately $13.2 million."

In addition, King said cancelled FY20 short term variable reward, including for the chief executive and group executives, is valued at approximately $6.9 million assuming an outcome of 50% of target opportunity.

"Remuneration and disciplinary actions took into consideration decisions already taken and announced, the level of direct managerial responsibility or accountability for the compliance failures, and the level of culpability for failings," King said.

"While the compliance failures were serious, the problems were faults of omission. There was no evidence of intentional wrongdoing."

McFarlane said the bank's remediation program focused on strengthening all aspects of nonfinancial risk management.

"We accept the recommendations of the Advisory Panel report and we are implementing them as part of the remediation plan, which is already well advanced," McFarlane said.

"We have established a new Board Legal, Regulatory & Compliance sub-committee, appointed a deeply experienced executive to a new executive position directly responsible for financial crime compliance, and made a number of other organisational changes.

"We will have no tolerance for controllable negative events. Our transformation program has begun and will bring deep cultural change."

King also acknowledged the need for cultural change within the bank, saying the lesson has been learned.

"We recognise we need to change. We completely accept that some important aspects of Westpac's financial crime risk culture were immature and reactive, and we failed to build sufficient capacity and experience in some important areas," he said.

"We have learned from this and are absolutely committed to making amends for this event."

McFarlane said Westpac's investigations have concluded and Westpac would continue to engage with AUSTRAC on the legal process, following the submission of its defence and admissions on 15 May 2020.