360 Capital bids for property fund manager

360 Capital Group is proposing to acquire Investec's former real estate investment business for nearly $1.1 billion.

360 Capital (TGP) and its subsidiary 360 Capital REIT (TOT) has made an offer to take over ASX-listed Irongate Group (IAP). It currently has a 20% stake in IAP.

IAP runs two funds: Irongate Property Fund I and Irongate Property Fund II.

360 Capital is offering $1.65 per share in IAP. The bid price factors in a 10% premium to IAP's closing price of $1.50 on October 15 and a 36.4% premium to the trading price of $1.21 on January 28.

IAP was Investec's Australian and New Zealand property investment and asset management business until the Investec Australia Property Fund internalised its management and became the Irongate Group last year.

The IAP board said the indicative proposal is conditional and uncertain and that "360 Capital internal funding resources have not been identified and are subject to approval, and additional conditional uncommitted third-party financing."

This includes 360 Capital seeking to reach an agreement with ESR Real Estate Australia to buy its assets in IAP's portfolio.

360 Capital recently wound up its Active Value Fund and sold Ralton Asset Management.

The Active Value Fund was launched in November 2019. Ralton AM was also a recent investment for 360 Capital, purchasing the SMA-focused boutique from Melbourne's Copia Investment Partners in February 2020.