28% of super products rated AAA

Out of more than 700 superannuation products in Australia, 193 received Rainmaker Information's AAA Quality Rating in 2022.

The rating reviews Australian super products, to see if they have passed a range of comprehensive benchmarks and best practice measures across their investment performance, fees, insurance, operations, and extra services.

The 193 products rated AAA in 2022 accounts for 28% of those assessed.

It is also fewer products than the 198 which received the AAA rating in 2021.

Funds that received the rating include Active Super, Australian Ethical, AustralianSuper, CareSuper, Cbus, Catholic Super, HESTA, legalsuper, Mine Super and REI Super.

"Superannuation returns had one of the best years on record in the 2020/21 financial year, returning an average of almost 19%. And even despite the recent market corrections due to world events, average returns are still in the double digits," executive director of research and compliance at Rainmaker Information Alex Dunnin said.

"There has been a great deal more scrutiny placed upon super funds in the last few years, and it's positive to see so many funds are consistently able to reach these AAA benchmarks and provide a quality service to their members."

Of the 193 products that received a AAA rating, 184 maintained their rating from 2021, five were newly rated for the first time, and four were re-instated after previously being recognised with a AAA rating.

There are 174 super funds in Australia, according to Rainmaker Information's latest Superannuation Benchmarking Report.

Only 66 of these funds had at least one product with a AAA Quality Rating.

Out of the AAA products, 79 are workplace products, 49 are personal products and 65 are retirement products.

The assessment criteria framework as part of the AAA Quality Rating process considers the investment menu, performance and risk-adjusted performance over at least five years as well as investment processes, including mandate selections, use of asset consultants and multi-manager processes.

It also considers the types of insurance offered and the premiums on that insurance, as well as fees of all kinds (administration, investment, advice and indirect costs).

The AAA assessment process considers the operations of a super fund, its trustee board, senior management, compliance, complaints history and complaints resolution process as well as communications with members and effectiveness of administration.

Financial planning and advice services and loyalty programs which may provide a value add to members are also considered in the assessment.

You can view the full list of AAA rated funds for 2022 here.