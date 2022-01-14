NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

200% more ESG investments from sovereign funds

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 14 JAN 2022   12:31PM

New data suggests sovereign wealth funds globally increased their commitments to ESG investments by 215.27% between 2020 and 2021.

The amount sovereign wealth funds have invested in ESG strategies surged from US$7.2 billion to $22.7 billion. Over the same period, the number of deals increased from 19 to 37.

This is according to data analysed by Finbold, which noted that in line with ESG commitments increasing sovereign wealth funds have been slashing their investments in oil and gas.

Sovereign wealth funds' involvement in the oil and gas space dropped 46.92% to $6.9 billion from 2020's figure of $13 billion. Last year also recorded the lowest deals in oil and gas at eight. In 2019, the investments stood at $12.7 billion.

"Last year's growth indicates that the ESG space has a financial appeal for investors, and sovereign wealth funds play a crucial role. In general, the sovereign wealth funds are uniquely positioned to promote the global environmental, ESG agenda, and investing in certain products is the first step," Finbold said.

"ESGs come with the idea that investors who integrate corporate environmental, social, and governance risks can attract better returns. This concept is now rapidly spreading across capital markets globally."

Sponsored Video
Diversified defensive income from global commercial property

In 2019, ESG investments from sovereign wealth funds stood at just $5.2 billion, while in 2018, the figure was $6 billion, a slight drop from 2017's value of $6.6 billion. Over the last six years, 2016 recorded the least investment in the ESG space at $3.7 billion.

Read more: ESGFinbold
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

PGIM Real Estate appoints ESG lead for APAC
Plato readies new ESG strategies
NZ Super awards passive ESG mandates
Sunsuper ESG expert in new global role
3PD, Haven Green ink partnership
Robeco launches new sustainable index fund
Advisers optimistic for 2022: Research
New role for Ian Silk
WTW Australia names head of sustainable investment
WA government seeks to improve WA's ESG outcomes

Editor's Choice

Cbus to launch new investment options

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:29PM
The $67 billion super fund for the building and construction industries will launch new investment options as it remains focussed on growing to $150 billion.

PineBridge hires Asia wealth management lead

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:44PM
PineBridge Investments appointed a head of wealth management for the Asia region in a newly created role.

Digital advice predicted to soar in 2022

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:29PM
Asset managers and superannuation funds will ramp up their digital advice offerings in 2022 as the reality of financial advisers exiting sets in.

Tough quarter for Pendal

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:28PM
Pendal Group has endured a disappointing quarter, with $5 billion in outflows from UK institutional clients.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.