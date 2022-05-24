New Horizon Investment Management adds Melbourne officeBY CHLOE WALKER | TUESDAY, 24 MAY 2022 12:45PM
Read more: New Horizon Investment Management, James Spencer
Hong-Kong based venture capital and private equity institution New Horizon Investment Management (NHIM) has announced plans to expand its footprint in Australia with the opening of a new office in Melbourne.
New Horizon is a global venture capital and private equity institution which was founded in 1994. Already, the firm said its current office in Sydney has seen "huge interest with new clients" since its establishment in 2015.
NMIH's head of portfolio management in Sydney James Spencer said the group is excited with its expansion.
"After rapid growth with new clients since opening here in Sydney, we feel the time is right to expand to other parts of Australia so that we can be more easily accessible, this will be great news to our existing client base who live outside of Sydney," he said.
The Melbourne office is expected to open in September this year.
Editor's Choice
VanEck carbon credits ETF set to hit ASX
Acadian Asset Management appoints chief executive
Challenger details future strategy, plans JV
New Horizon Investment Management adds Melbourne office
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
How does your super fund invest your money?
Helping Australians overcome the pervasive fear impacting their quality of life
An open letter to Anthony Albanese and Scott Morrison
Are you ready for what's coming?
Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.
Darryl Johnson
INTEGRATED PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS PTY LTD