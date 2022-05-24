Newspaper icon
Investment

New Horizon Investment Management adds Melbourne office

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 24 MAY 2022   12:45PM

Hong-Kong based venture capital and private equity institution New Horizon Investment Management (NHIM) has announced plans to expand its footprint in Australia with the opening of a new office in Melbourne.

New Horizon is a global venture capital and private equity institution which was founded in 1994. Already, the firm said its current office in Sydney has seen "huge interest with new clients" since its establishment in 2015.

NMIH's head of portfolio management in Sydney James Spencer said the group is excited with its expansion.

"After rapid growth with new clients since opening here in Sydney, we feel the time is right to expand to other parts of Australia so that we can be more easily accessible, this will be great news to our existing client base who live outside of Sydney," he said.

The Melbourne office is expected to open in September this year.

New Horizon Investment Management
