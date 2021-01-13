NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Lack of diversity major business risk: SSGA
BY RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 JAN 2021   12:43PM

Racial and ethnic inequity is a systemic risk that "threatens lives, companies, communities, and our economy", according to one of the largest global fund managers.

State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) president and chief executive Cyrus Taraporevala has issued his annual letter to boards of major global listed companies, outlining the fund manager's proxy voting agenda for 2021, and the fund manager's ongoing stewardship work.

SSGA has identified lack of racial, ethnic, and cognitive diversity as a business risk for companies and has asked companies in which it holds shares on behalf of clients to disclose information on racial and ethnic composition. This builds on work that commenced last year.

"Research has shown the positive impacts diverse groups can have on improved decision making, risk oversight, and innovation, as well as how management teams with a critical mass of racial, ethnic, and gender diversity are more likely to generate above-average profitability," Taraporevala said in the letter.

"Likewise, companies that promote workforce diversity and inclusion through transparent hiring, promotion, and wage practices have seen improved productivity, revenues, and market share, while homogenous boards and workforces tend to refrain from challenging prevailing views.

"The preponderance of evidence demonstrates clearly and unequivocally that racial and ethnic inequity is a systemic risk that threatens lives, companies, communities, and our economy — and is material to long-term sustainable returns."

SSGA contacted global company directors in August 2020 to advise companies that their diversity engagements had expanded to include discussions of race and ethnicity, and Taraporevala's letter outlined the further steps the US$3 trillion investment manager will take.

In 2021, SSGA will vote against the chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee at companies in the S&P 500 and FTSE 100 that do not disclose the racial and ethnic composition of their boards. Further, from 2022, SSGA will also vote against the chair of the compensation committee at companies in the S&P 500 that do not disclose their racial and ethnic diversity statistic via a document called the EEO-1 Survey responses.

"The bulk of the letter this year was around racial and ethnic diversity," Benjamin Colton, global co-head of asset stewardship at SSGA told Financial Standard sister title FS Sustainability.

"The accompanying guidance piece is an expansion on a long-standing commitment to pushing for increased diversity within portfolio companies."

Colton highlighted lack of diversity at all levels of companies as a business risk.

"Academic evidence points out that cognitive diversity is correlated to higher growth, higher innovation, and thinking about risk from different perspectives," he said.

Gathering data on companies' diversity policies and implementation, how human capital is managed more broadly, and the demographic makeup of companies is a fundamental challenge.

"At the board level, we're looking for board oversight as well. What are the diversity related risks that a company faces, and the opportunity set as well? How does the board look at this as well? We're also looking at companies who explicitly outline oversight of social issues into their company charters as well, because it's a financially material set of issues that boards need to consider," Colton said.

The racial and ethnic diversity engagement will encompass US and UK companies in the first phase, and SSGA is currently working on a report that will outline best practices and what they believe represents strong disclosure.

"SASB has been a really good starting point for us, and we like it because it focuses on financially material information," Colton said.

"I know they have elements of human capital management within that, and they're continuing to look deeper in the area.

"I think in the next 12-24 months, you're going to see a revolution in the quality and quantity of disclosure relating to human capital management, and I think there will be more standardisation, certainly across companies and within the US or specific countries as well."

SSGA has previously announced that, from 2022, it will vote against director appointments in listed companies in the US and UK that do not have at least one board member from an underrepresented community. The engagement and voting approach to racial and ethnic diversity is built on the approach to gender diversity that SSGA has conducted.

"If you look at our Fearless Girl campaign, we started with the target of having one female director, and we continued to expand the focus across geographies and escalated the guidelines," Colton said.

"I could envision a similar approach here. The underlying story here is, one director is not the end game. We're not going to be satisfied with the one director. It's a powerful first step, but ultimately we want to see that critical mass, we want to see the conversation shift from why do we need one to why don't we have diversity more generally on our board, and I think that mindset shift needs to happen over time."

Colton emphasised that the examination would also be turning inward, as SSGA addresses racial and ethnic diversity within its own company.

The letter from Taraporevala also reiterates SSGA's approaches on climate change. Last year, SSGA joined Climate Action 100+.

"That focus will continue on, and we will take a much more targeted approach this year and the coming years, but even though we have a targeted approach, we want all companies to consider the systemic risks that are associated with climate change and think about opportunities relating to the transition to a low carbon economy," Colton said.

Read more: SSGACyrus TaraporevalaFTSEState Street Global Advisors
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
SSGA names global investments chief
State Street to launch ESG ETF
State Street warns of dot-com parallels
Former CFSGAM chief joins Yarra Capital board
State Street cuts fees on flagship equities funds
SSGA model portfolios land on HUB24
RealIndex taps former RF Capital executive
First virtual MAX Awards go live tonight
Global ETF leaders push for reform
2020 MAX Awards finalists named
Editor's Choice
Former Christian Super deputy CIO in new role
KANIKA SOOD
The former deputy chief investment of Christian Super has joined the Cook Islands National Superannuation Fund, as it starts an internal investment team.
Lack of diversity major business risk: SSGA
RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
Racial and ethnic inequity is a systemic risk that "threatens lives, companies, communities, and our economy", according to one of the largest global fund managers.
ISA calls SG increase delay a tax grab
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Industry Super Australia says a failure to make the planned increase of the super guarantee to 12% compulsory is a "tax grab" by the government.
PNG super fund to evict settlers
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Papua New Guinea's largest superannuation fund claimed victory over a small community which had settled on land owned by the fund more than two decades ago.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 6QOWgtkO