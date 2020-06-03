NEWS
Superannuation
FSC calls for SMSF access to infrastructure
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 3 JUN 2020   12:00PM

The FSC has proposed a plan to democratise investment in domestic infrastructure development, making these projects accessible to every Australian with money in superannuation.

The FSC said the proposed Australian Superannuation and Infrastructure Investment Vehicles (ASIIVs) would unlock around $1.7 trillion in choice and SMSFs for infrastructure projects from investors who have limited access to them.

"After steering Australia successfully through our most serious health crisis in a century, the National Cabinet faces the daunting challenge of creating jobs and getting Australia back to work - the financial services sector must be part of this critical recovery operation," the FSC said.

The FSC developed a report, Accelerating Australia's Economic Recovery, proposing policy ideas to assist economic growth, and help people manage their own financial challenges during the current economic downturn.

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Depression, Recovery, and the Risk of Time

FSC chief executive Sally Loane said the centrepiece of the FSC's report is the ASIIVs initiative to fully utilise Australia's $2.7 trillion pool of retirement.

"ASIIVs will allow National Cabinet to turbocharge asset recycling programs by selling assets into a common vehicle to finance new job-creating infrastructure projects," Loane said.

"They will also enable the creation of tailored vehicles for greenfield projects, such as community housing."

As part of its report the FSC also recommended the abolition of stamp duties on life insurance products and property.

"Stamp duties on life insurance cost Australians $644 million each year and erode superannuation savings by $235 million each year through their application to group insurance policies," the FSC said.

It also recommended aligning the company tax rate to 25% for all companies.

The FSC said the cut in the company tax rate for small businesses has had a positive impact on employment and investment, and the same incentives to invest should exist for all Australian companies.

In addition it called for the government to establish a co-contribution scheme for Australians who have accessed the Early Release of Super scheme and wish to replenish what they removed.

"The government would contribute $1 for every $5 a member contributes, up to a maximum $10,000 in member contributions," the FSC said.

Other suggestions included offering older Australians a once-off higher superannuation cap of $50,000, to be 'carried forward' if unused, accelerating the Significant Investor Visa (SIV) program to support migration removing legislative barriers so life insurers can fund medical treatment to help injured Australians get back to work.

"The FSC and its members want to help drive Australia's long-term economic recovery," Loan said.

"By implementing the reforms raised in this report, the National Cabinet and Commonwealth Government can get the best bang for the nation's buck and get Australia back up on its feet."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: FSCERSSally LoaneEarly Release of SuperInfrastructure Investment Vehicles
