Investment
Former Crestone CIO starts new boutique
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 SEP 2020   12:37PM

A former chief investment officer of Crestone Wealth Management has started a new Sydney boutique that invests in equities, with plans to expand into other asset classes.

David Sokulsky left Crestone in late 2017 to move to LIC Concentrated Leaders Fund (CLF), as the chief investment officer of the in-house Australian equities team.

In June, he left to start Carrara Investment Management, bringing two former investment staff. Carrara also hired a distribution lead from Charter Hall, Harry Rourke, who is a co-chief executive officer alongside Sokulsky.

The business's first client was CLF, as its board looked to externalise the investment management function. It currently manages about $103 million.

Sokulsky said the boutique plans to launch an unlisted version of the strategy used in CLF later this year.

He said Carrara also plans to build a global multi-strategy hedge fund, with significantly less beta and use strategies such trading (for example, CTAs), credit (private and public) and long/short equities among others.

"We had been speaking to several institutions, and families before the virus outbreak, but had to put these discussions on hold. We are getting those discussion up and running again with the view to launching towards the end of Q1 next year."

Carrara is named after a variety of marble.

"Michelangelo used it to carve statuses. I was looking for a strong stone I could identify with, something that was quite unique. [And] build out a global business, like he did with his statues," Sokulsky said.

Sokulsky is the sole owner of the business and said he will be open to family-office backers, but has distribution capacity in house.

