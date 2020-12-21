First Super adds to board

The chief executive of an industry association will First Super's board, replacing former director and co-chair Lisa Marty.

Dean Brakell will join First Super's board, commencing 1 January 2021.

Brakell is chief executive of the Australian Cabinet & Furniture Association (ACFA) and a director of Innovation & Business Skills Australia's furnishing industry reference committee.

Starting his working career at the age of 17 as an apprentice cabinet maker, Brakell has worked in commercial furniture, shopfitting and joinery, doors, windows and built-in cabinetry and wardrobes as a tradesman, foreman, production manager, and operations manager.

He was general manager of the Furnishing Industry Association of Australia (FIAA) before it merged with the Cabinet Makers & Designers Association (CMDA) in November 2018 to form ACFA.

First Super chief executive Bill Watson said Brakell's wealth of experience in its key sectors coupled with his commercial acumen would be hugely beneficial.

"Dean has a unique understanding of First Super's membership given his longstanding involvement with the manufacturing sector. We are delighted to have secured such a strong industry leader to add to the diversity of our board," Watson said.

"Dean brings an outstanding mix of skills and experience at such a challenging and changeable period for superannuation."

Watson also announced that First Super director and former co-chair Lisa Marty would leave the board effective 31 December 2020.

Watson said since joining the First Super board in August 2012, Marty has made a significant contribution to the strategic direction of the fund and member outcomes.

Marty was the fund's first female co-chair in 2016 and has chaired the administration and marketing committee during her directorship.

"Lisa has made a demonstrable difference to our members through her sage advice, laser like focus on what's best for members during a period of extreme legislative change and external scrutiny. She has consistently ensured the good governance of our fund," Watson said.

"We want to thank Lisa for all her hard work as a trustee director and wish her well in her career as she moves on from First Super board. We know that other boards will significantly benefit from her high-level governance and risk management expertise".