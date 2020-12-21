NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
First Super adds to board
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 21 DEC 2020   11:29AM

The chief executive of an industry association will First Super's board, replacing former director and co-chair Lisa Marty.

Dean Brakell will join First Super's board, commencing 1 January 2021.

Brakell is chief executive of the Australian Cabinet & Furniture Association (ACFA) and a director of Innovation & Business Skills Australia's furnishing industry reference committee.

Starting his working career at the age of 17 as an apprentice cabinet maker, Brakell has worked in commercial furniture, shopfitting and joinery, doors, windows and built-in cabinetry and wardrobes as a tradesman, foreman, production manager, and operations manager.

He was general manager of the Furnishing Industry Association of Australia (FIAA) before it merged with the Cabinet Makers & Designers Association (CMDA) in November 2018 to form ACFA.

First Super chief executive Bill Watson said Brakell's wealth of experience in its key sectors coupled with his commercial acumen would be hugely beneficial.

"Dean has a unique understanding of First Super's membership given his longstanding involvement with the manufacturing sector. We are delighted to have secured such a strong industry leader to add to the diversity of our board," Watson said.

"Dean brings an outstanding mix of skills and experience at such a challenging and changeable period for superannuation."

Watson also announced that First Super director and former co-chair Lisa Marty would leave the board effective 31 December 2020.

Watson said since joining the First Super board in August 2012, Marty has made a significant contribution to the strategic direction of the fund and member outcomes.

Marty was the fund's first female co-chair in 2016 and has chaired the administration and marketing committee during her directorship.

"Lisa has made a demonstrable difference to our members through her sage advice, laser like focus on what's best for members during a period of extreme legislative change and external scrutiny. She has consistently ensured the good governance of our fund," Watson said.

"We want to thank Lisa for all her hard work as a trustee director and wish her well in her career as she moves on from First Super board.  We know that other boards will significantly benefit from her high-level governance and risk management expertise".

Read more: First SuperLisa MartyDean BrakellBill Watson
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
First Super executive departs
Industry fund eyes KiwiSaver accounts
APRA heatmap sees members save on fees
Group premiums rise 34%
Industry fund hikes admin fees
Industry fund looks within for co-chair
Industry fund publicly shames investment adviser
Super fund bumps up premiums
Industry fund appoints board director
New directors join Frontier Advisors
Editor's Choice
Christian Super recognised for impact investing
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The $1.8 billion fund has been named the impact asset owner of the year at the Australian Impact Investment Awards.
Almost 3000 advisers gone in 2020
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
A total of 2802 financial advisers have departed the industry in 2020, with just 60 new advisers joining, according to Rainmaker analysis of the Financial Adviser Register.
IOOF, BT end platform relationship
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The wealth manager has ended its decade-long relationship with BT, selecting another platform to provide custody and administration services and build a new raft of super and investment products.
Real estate investor chief retires
ELIZA BAVIN
Cromwell Property Group has confirmed that its chief executive will retire after 22 years in the role.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 3bDXFkhE