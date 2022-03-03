NEWS
General

EQT buys Stockland Retirement Living for $987m

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 3 MAR 2022   1:00PM

The global investment firm's infrastructure business has acquired the community living provider in a deal expected to finalise in the coming months.

Under the terms of the agreement, EQT will acquire Stockland's portfolio of 58 established Retirement Living villages, 10 development projects underway and in planning, along with the associated management platform.

"I am delighted that we have found a strong Retirement Living owner and operator to acquire Stockland's Retirement Living platform," Stockland Group chief executive Tarun Gupta said.

"EQT is a purpose-led organisation with a well-established track record in healthcare, aged care and retirement living.

"We are confident that EQT will be the right custodian for the residents and employees and are well placed to support the continued growth of the high-quality Retirement Living platform."

Gupta added that the partnership will not impact on any of the arrangements with Stockland residents.

"It will be business as usual for our residents, noting on completion they will have a new partner with significant experience in running industry leading retirement living villages," Gupta said.

Ken Wong, EQT's head of Asia Pacific, infrastructure said that the fund is excited about partnering with Stockland and supporting its ability to continue to develop and operate high-quality retirement villages.

"With an aging Australian population and increased focus on enabling Australians to age in place, we are excited to have the opportunity to use our significant global experience in the aged care sector to enhance the range of services provided to current and future residents of Stockland's villages," Wong said.

The transaction is subject to several approvals, including that of the Foreign Investment Review Board.

Editor's Choice

ASIC consults on FSCP sittings

KARREN VERGARA
ASIC is seeking feedback on how and when the Financial Services and Credit Panel should convene when addressing financial adviser misconduct.

Pendal appoints portfolio manager

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Pendal has appointed a new portfolio manager to its Australian midcap fund as Andrew Waddington prepares to retire.

Australia confirms economic sanctions against Russia

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The Australian government has confirmed its economic measures against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

Hejaz adds sales director

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Citing an increase in demand for Sharia-compliant investment products, Hejaz Financial has appointed a sales director from LUCRF Super.

