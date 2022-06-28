Citi names new head of equity capital markets

Citi has named Rob Jahrling as its head of equity capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.

Since 2021 Jahrling has been co-head of equity capital markets and led a number of strategic equity raisings for clients including, Air New Zealand, Sandfire Resources, IGO, National Storage REIT, Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group, and NEXTDC.

Jahrling helped contribute to the growth of Citi's block trade business, with recent transactions including Sumitomo Chemical's block in Nufarm, Jacobs Engineering's block in Worley, and Mubadal's block in Oil Search.

Citi said he has also added value in connection with various public M&A assignments that Citi has advised on including BHP's successful US$165 billion unification, the US$16 billion merger between Santos and Oil Search, and the US$10 billion demerger by Woolworths of Endeavour Group.

Jahrling will continue to report locally into Citi's head of banking, capital markets and advisory Alex Cartel, the business sector encompasses all of Citi's corporate advisory, capital markets and lending business in Australia and New Zealand.

He will also report to global co-heads of Citi's equity capital markets business Douglas Adams and James Fleming.

Commenting on the promotion Cartel said: "Rob has successfully executed on a range of significant equity offerings in recent years and I'm delighted to have him lead our Equity Capital Markets function."

"Citi's clients value Rob's strategic advice and his deep relationships with key domestic and global institutional investors who provide market sentiment that underpins our successful origination and execution business."

Jahrling joined Citi in 2010 as head of equity syndicate, before being appointed the role of co-head.

Interestinly, he is a former triple Olympian in rowing and a silver medalist from the 2000 Sydney Olympics.