NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
Chief economist update: The do-nothing Fed
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  THURSDAY, 18 MAR 2021   10:46AM

Ho-hum. So much for speculations over the Fed's thoughts and actions, Powell and Co. did what financial markets expected - nothing - at their 16-17 March FOMC meeting.

"The Committee decided to keep the target range for the federal funds rate at 0 to 1/4 percent... will continue to increase its holdings of Treasury securities by at least $80 billion per month and of agency mortgage-backed securities by at least $40 billion per month," the Fed said.

This really is no surprise, especially if one's been paying heed to chair Jerome Powell's words uttered over the past weeks. Now put on paper, the Fed's outlook is just as Jay said it would be.

Growth is expected to be stronger (supported by US President Joe Biden's coronavirus stimulus). In its 'Summary of Economic Projections', Fed participants - board members and presidents - revised up their GDP growth projections to 6.5% this year (from 4.2% projected in December 2020); 3.3% in 2022 (from 3.2%); before tapering to 2.2% in 2023 (from 2.4%) - still above the US Congressional Budget Office's (CBO) estimate of America's potential growth rate of 2.0%.

The unemployment rate would be lower. It's now seen at 4.5% this year (from 5.0% projected in December 2020); 3.9% in 2022 (from 4.2%); and, 3.5% in 2023 (from 3.7%).

The latest Fed projections give verity to the Fed chief's prior pronouncements that any uptick in inflation would be temporary.

The Fed expects the PCE price index - the central bank's favoured inflation measure - to grow by 2.4% in 2021 (from 1.8% projected in December 2020) before slowing to 2.0% in 2022 (from 1.9%) and lifting ever so gently to 2.1% in 2023 (from 2.0%).

Overlay these inflation forecasts with the Fed's change of strategy towards average inflation targeting -- the Fed is switching from a point target of 2% inflation to achieving "achieve inflation that averages 2 percent over time" - announced on the 27th of August 2020 at Jackson Hole and voila, we get the rationale for the "dot plot" that shows the FOMC participants' assessments of appropriate monetary policy.

And that is, that the fed funds rate would remain at 0 - 0.25% until at least the year 2023 if things turn out as projected ... which things never do.

Case in point, in its December 19, 2019 dot plot - before China alerted the World Health Organisation (WHO) of coronavirus infections in Wuhan (on 31 December) - shows the Fed's median forecasts for the fed funds rate to remain steady at 1.75% in 2020 before rising to 2.0% in 2021 and 2022.

The uncertainty of it all is underscored by the Fed's statement that: "The path of the economy will depend significantly on the course of the virus, including progress on vaccinations.  The ongoing public health crisis continues to weigh on economic activity, employment, and inflation, and poses considerable risks to the economic outlook".

Not only that, the recent spike in US long bond yields - due to rising inflation expectations -- could throw another spanner in the works by negating the stimulatory effects of the Fed's actions on economic activity.

Having said that there could also be upside surprises. Economic growth could be stronger and unemployment lower providing enough impetus for higher inflation and by extension, reduced policy accommodation (read, higher interest rates).

But isn't this a lot better than having the economy forever breathing through a ventilator?

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: The vaccine has landed
Chief economist update: Australia's virtuous cycle
Chief economist update: Australia's not jobless recovery
Chief economist update: OECD sees stronger growth ahead
Chief economist update: ECB gives PEPP talk
Chief economist update: Confidence contagion
Chief economist update: Getting hot, hot, hot
Chief economist update: Japan to double down on stimulus?
Amber alert
Chief economist update: Wall Street can't have its cake and eat it
Editor's Choice
Frontier hires from Cbus
KANIKA SOOD
Frontier has hired a senior portfolio manager from Cbus to lead its alternatives and derivatives team.
AMP Capital fights for fund
ELIZA BAVIN
AMP Capital is not giving up in the fight to keep its $5 billion AMP Capital Diversified Property Fund (ADPF), despite an independent board committee recommending the takeover proposal from Dexus.
eToro combines with SPAC, plans to list
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Investment platform eToro has entered a business combination with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and revealed plans to list on the NASDAQ.
IOOF firms abandon ship
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Four IOOF financial advice firms have joined Count Financial ahead of the MLC acquisition, with one firm saying it was seeking a licensee without "hidden agendas".
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Judith Beck
Author
Admin Special Accounts
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Swen Werner
Managing Director
State Street Global Markets
Marko Milek
Head of Data and Analytics APAC, Managing Director, State Street Alpha, Singapore
State Street Global Markets
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
23
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
MAR
25
Technical Services Forum 
MAY
5
Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Mandy Mannix
GENERAL MANAGER, ASSET MANAGEMENT DISTRIBUTION
MLC ASSET MANAGEMENT
With enough hard work and determination, and a dash of help from those around you, you can achieve anything. It's what we all learn in our younger years but is personified in MLC general manager, asset management distribution, Mandy Mannix. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something dse7alZn