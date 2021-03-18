Chief economist update: The do-nothing Fed

Ho-hum. So much for speculations over the Fed's thoughts and actions, Powell and Co. did what financial markets expected - nothing - at their 16-17 March FOMC meeting.

"The Committee decided to keep the target range for the federal funds rate at 0 to 1/4 percent... will continue to increase its holdings of Treasury securities by at least $80 billion per month and of agency mortgage-backed securities by at least $40 billion per month," the Fed said.

This really is no surprise, especially if one's been paying heed to chair Jerome Powell's words uttered over the past weeks. Now put on paper, the Fed's outlook is just as Jay said it would be.

Growth is expected to be stronger (supported by US President Joe Biden's coronavirus stimulus). In its 'Summary of Economic Projections', Fed participants - board members and presidents - revised up their GDP growth projections to 6.5% this year (from 4.2% projected in December 2020); 3.3% in 2022 (from 3.2%); before tapering to 2.2% in 2023 (from 2.4%) - still above the US Congressional Budget Office's (CBO) estimate of America's potential growth rate of 2.0%.

The unemployment rate would be lower. It's now seen at 4.5% this year (from 5.0% projected in December 2020); 3.9% in 2022 (from 4.2%); and, 3.5% in 2023 (from 3.7%).

The latest Fed projections give verity to the Fed chief's prior pronouncements that any uptick in inflation would be temporary.

The Fed expects the PCE price index - the central bank's favoured inflation measure - to grow by 2.4% in 2021 (from 1.8% projected in December 2020) before slowing to 2.0% in 2022 (from 1.9%) and lifting ever so gently to 2.1% in 2023 (from 2.0%).

Overlay these inflation forecasts with the Fed's change of strategy towards average inflation targeting -- the Fed is switching from a point target of 2% inflation to achieving "achieve inflation that averages 2 percent over time" - announced on the 27th of August 2020 at Jackson Hole and voila, we get the rationale for the "dot plot" that shows the FOMC participants' assessments of appropriate monetary policy.

And that is, that the fed funds rate would remain at 0 - 0.25% until at least the year 2023 if things turn out as projected ... which things never do.

Case in point, in its December 19, 2019 dot plot - before China alerted the World Health Organisation (WHO) of coronavirus infections in Wuhan (on 31 December) - shows the Fed's median forecasts for the fed funds rate to remain steady at 1.75% in 2020 before rising to 2.0% in 2021 and 2022.

The uncertainty of it all is underscored by the Fed's statement that: "The path of the economy will depend significantly on the course of the virus, including progress on vaccinations. The ongoing public health crisis continues to weigh on economic activity, employment, and inflation, and poses considerable risks to the economic outlook".

Not only that, the recent spike in US long bond yields - due to rising inflation expectations -- could throw another spanner in the works by negating the stimulatory effects of the Fed's actions on economic activity.

Having said that there could also be upside surprises. Economic growth could be stronger and unemployment lower providing enough impetus for higher inflation and by extension, reduced policy accommodation (read, higher interest rates).

But isn't this a lot better than having the economy forever breathing through a ventilator?

