Chief economist update: ECB gives PEPP talk

It's not what the European Central Bank (ECB) did at its March governing council meeting - keeping monetary policy settings unchanged - but its PEPP (pandemic emergency purchase programme) talk that sent the Euro Stoxx-50 index on the up and up.

The Eurozone's equity market index rose to its highest level in a year and three weeks to 3,845.60 points - up by 0.6% on the day, 8.2% this year to date and a whopping 61.2% from the pandemic low recorded on 18 March 2020.

This, notwithstanding only marginal changes in the ECB's GDP growth forecasts. It raised its 2021 growth projection to 4.0% (from the 3.9% it predicted in December 2020) and lowered 2022's to 4.1% from 4.2% - practically cancelling each other out - while at the same time not changing 2023's 2.1% growth projection.

The ECB's inflation projections were revised higher for this year and the next though - 1.5% in 2021 (from 1.0%); 1.2% in 2022 (from 1.1%); and, unrevised at 1.4% in 2023.

What has caused the stock market to sing hallelujah are Madam Lagarde's statement that "While the overall economic situation is expected to improve over 2021, there remains uncertainty surrounding the near-term economic outlook, relating in particular to the dynamics of the pandemic and the speed of vaccination campaign" and "Inflation has picked up over recent months mainly on account of some transitory factors and an increase in energy price inflation. At the same time, underlying price pressures remain subdued in the context of weak demand and significant slack in labour and product markets".

The risk to near-term growth and the ECB's conviction that inflation is just a passing fancy; "While our latest staff projection exercise foresees a gradual increase in underlying inflation pressures, it confirms that the medium-term inflation outlook remains broadly unchanged from the staff projections in December 2020 and below our inflation aim" because "underlying price pressures remain subdued in the context of weak demand and significant slack in labour and product markets".

To counteract this risk to growth: "We will continue to conduct net asset purchases under the pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) with a total envelope of €1.850 trillion until at least the end of March 2022."

Further, "the Governing Council expects purchases under the PEPP over the next quarter to be conducted at a significantly higher pace than during the first months of this year".

The ECB's final words: "The Governing Council stands ready to adjust all of its instruments, as appropriate, to ensure that inflation moves towards its aim in a sustained manner, in line with its commitment to symmetry."

