Investment
Bloomberg indices to rebrand
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 19 NOV 2020   12:17PM

Bloomberg will rebrand one of its widely-referenced indices on 24 August 2021.

The Bloomberg Barclays fixed income benchmark indices will soon be known as the Bloomberg Indices.

The move is part of a co-branding agreement with Barclays Risk Analytics and Index Solutions (BRAIS), for an initial term of five years. Bloomberg acquired BRAIS in August 2016.

Also part of the acquisition, Bloomberg was the calculation agent for Barclay's quantitative investment strategy index business and strategy indices.

Other fixed-income benchmarks like the US, Euro, Asia Pacific, global aggregate, US municipals, high yield and emerging markets will be included in the rebrand. Bloomberg Barclays MSCI indices will be known as the Bloomberg MSCI indices.

Bloomberg Index Services chief executive Steve Berkley said: "We are excited by the growth and innovation that we've seen across our indices business, and we look forward to continuing to provide leading index solutions not only in fixed income but across asset classes."

Barclays head of credit sales Paul Degen thanked Bloomberg for its partnership and support.

"Having partnered with Bloomberg for many years, we are confident they will build on this tradition and grow under the new brand of the Bloomberg Indices," he said.

