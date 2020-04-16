APRA-regulated fund or SMSF: It's all the same

Having a highly paid team of investment professionals doesn't mean much when a Black Swan event hits.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 there has been a huge amount of focus on industry super funds. From concerns over liquidity issues, impacts of the Early Release Super scheme and drastically volatile markets, major funds have been hit time and time again.

But, what about SMSFs?

According to Rainmaker research, on average, 24% of a SMSFs aggregate funds under management is in cash, 17% is in property and 43% is in shares.

Shares are down about 30%, property valuations are down and the interest rates SMSFs are likely getting on their cash holdings are falling fast.

The RBA has reported that the average term deposit rate on $50,000 at end March 2020 is 1% pa, down from 1.2% at end Feb 2020.

Alex Dunnin, Rainmaker executive director of research, said this suggests the aggregate level SMSFs as a segment probably fell around 14% in March, slightly more than the average 11% fall in MySuper.

"Combined with ASX companies squeezing their dividends this could really put the squeeze of SMSFs to pay retirement income," Dunnin said.

Dunnin said based on the standard MySuper asset mix, while industry funds fell 15% in March, retail funds may have fallen as much as 17%.

"This is due to retail funds having a higher exposure to equities, even though on average their infrastructure holdings are less," Dunnin said.

"Super funds overall have been hit equally, albeit in different ways."

While the ATO has repeatedly warned that superannuation is, in many cases, safer with a fund, SMSF performance has been relatively equal to that of the major funds during this crisis.

The figures indicate that during a crisis, having a specialised team of investment professionals is not likely to make all too much of a difference.

And, it would seem, a fair few Australians are looking to make the change to SMSFs, which the ATO said is something they have seen before.

ATO assistant commissioner, Dana Fleming, said that from July 2019 to December 2019 there was a year-on-year increase in SMSF applications of 5.5%.

"That's really interesting because whilst we have been growing as a sector every year, our net establishments have been declining so that was a reverse in the trend," Fleming said.

Fleming said that when concerns over COVID-19 hit, around January and February this year, the ATO saw an increase in net establishments of 15.5% year-on-year, marking a 10% increase from the six-month prior average.

"People have definitely taken an interest in the SMSF sector and establishing an SMSF and this mirrors what we saw in the GFC," she said.

"People were maybe not so happy with their APRA fund and wanted to take control of their super themselves."

Fleming added that early indications are pointing to a 6% rise in March, back to pre-pandemic levels.

"[Looking at the numbers] we can really pick that time when COVID-19 was making a massive impact in terms of community awareness," she said.

"The level of renew registrations is much higher than we had expected."

