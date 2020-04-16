NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Coronavirus News
APRA-regulated fund or SMSF: It's all the same
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 16 APR 2020   4:22PM

Having a highly paid team of investment professionals doesn't mean much when a Black Swan event hits.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 there has been a huge amount of focus on industry super funds. From concerns over liquidity issues, impacts of the Early Release Super scheme and drastically volatile markets, major funds have been hit time and time again.

But, what about SMSFs?

According to Rainmaker research, on average, 24% of a SMSFs aggregate funds under management is in cash, 17% is in property and 43% is in shares.

Shares are down about 30%, property valuations are down and the interest rates SMSFs are likely getting on their cash holdings are falling fast.

The RBA has reported that the average term deposit rate on $50,000 at end March 2020 is 1% pa, down from 1.2% at end Feb 2020.

Alex Dunnin, Rainmaker executive director of research, said this suggests the aggregate level SMSFs as a segment probably fell around 14% in March, slightly more than the average 11% fall in MySuper.

"Combined with ASX companies squeezing their dividends this could really put the squeeze of SMSFs to pay retirement income," Dunnin said.

Dunnin said based on the standard MySuper asset mix, while industry funds fell 15% in March, retail funds may have fallen as much as 17%.

"This is due to retail funds having a higher exposure to equities, even though on average their infrastructure holdings are less," Dunnin said.

"Super funds overall have been hit equally, albeit in different ways."

While the ATO has repeatedly warned that superannuation is, in many cases, safer with a fund, SMSF performance has been relatively equal to that of the major funds during this crisis.

The figures indicate that during a crisis, having a specialised team of investment professionals is not likely to make all too much of a difference.

And, it would seem, a fair few Australians are looking to make the change to SMSFs, which the ATO said is something they have seen before.

ATO assistant commissioner, Dana Fleming, said that from July 2019 to December 2019 there was a year-on-year increase in SMSF applications of 5.5%.

"That's really interesting because whilst we have been growing as a sector every year, our net establishments have been declining so that was a reverse in the trend," Fleming said.

Fleming said that when concerns over COVID-19 hit, around January and February this year, the ATO saw an increase in net establishments of 15.5% year-on-year, marking a 10% increase from the six-month prior average.

"People have definitely taken an interest in the SMSF sector and establishing an SMSF and this mirrors what we saw in the GFC," she said.

"People were maybe not so happy with their APRA fund and wanted to take control of their super themselves."

Fleming added that early indications are pointing to a 6% rise in March, back to pre-pandemic levels.

"[Looking at the numbers] we can really pick that time when COVID-19 was making a massive impact in terms of community awareness," she said.

"The level of renew registrations is much higher than we had expected."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: ATOAPRAMySuperRainmakerAlex DunninASXDana FlemingEarly Release SuperGFC
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ERS can be drawn from multiple funds: ATO
APRA heat map update in doubt
Not safe to launch: APRA
NFP super fund performance revealed
Big banks cop a beating
Hundreds of thousands flock to early release
ATO to verify early release requests
Healthcare outperforms as financials plummet
ASX suffers worst quarter in over a century
No time to look back
Editor's Choice
Major regulatory efforts delayed
HARRISON WORLEY
ASIC has been forced to delay several major pieces of its regulatory workload in order to effectively deal with the challenges of COVID-19.
Former Wallaby banned
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Simon Poidevin has been banned from financial services for five years, with the Administrative Appeals Tribunal upholding ASIC's action.
Ausbil promotes from within
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Aussie equities manager Ausbil has made two key appointments, promoting from within on both occasions.
COVID-19 is not the only factor: deVere
ELIZA BAVIN
To protect and grow wealth investors need to carefully monitor other major factors, not just COVID-19, according to deVere Group chief executive Nigel Green.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rowe
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
COUNTPLUS LIMITED
The current environment is a true test for Australia's financial advisers to stand up and restore trust in the profession. And Countplus chief executive Matthew Rowe is leading the call to arms. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something ItIk56x9