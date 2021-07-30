NEWS
Regulatory

AFCA weeds out phony complaints

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 30 JUL 2021   12:13PM

The Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) has made changes to its procedures to weed out complaints where the consumer didn't really suffer any financial harm.

AFCA received feedback from financial institutions, particularly small to medium sized financial services businesses, that they were incurring costs dealing with complaints that had no merit and in which no financial harm was done because they were tied up in AFCA's bureaucracy.

"And in a small percentage of these complaints, the complainant refuses to consider a reasonable resolution and seeks to push the complaint all the way to determination," AFCA ombudsman Justin Untersteiner said.

"We have been told that the impact of these types of complaints is that the cost of paying for a determination far outweighs the initial service or product that was offered, putting financial pressure on our members."

He added that because fighting these complaints can prove so expensive, AFCA has seen instances where financial services businesses are forced to make a commercial decision to concede the complaint, on the basis that it would be too expensive not to.

And, he said this issue is compounded by paid representatives who put "unreasonable pressure" on AFCA members.

Financial Standard previously reported on one such service, Remediator, which charges consumers to file complaints for them and access remediation they are entitled to.

In response to this issue, AFCA ran a pilot program where it assessed whether a complainant had actually incurred financial loss due to the issue they were complaining about.

"Under the pilot, where on review of all the available information we assessed the complainant had not appeared to have suffered a loss or the financial firm had not made an error, we wrote  to the member and to the consumer to raise our concerns," Untersteiner said of AFCA's new way of doing things.

"If our investigation told us that the complainant had not suffered loss, or the financial firm had not made an error - we closed the complaint."

Under the three-month pilot program, 120 complaints were identified for review because there was no financial loss or no error and 106 were closed.

The average fee charged to the financial services firm for these cases was $890. If those same complaints had closed at a later stage, under AFCA's previously standard way of doing things, the fee charged would have been between $2100 and $4000.

"Separately we have worked closely with ASIC, Treasury, our members and consumer advocates to address issues associated with the small number of paid representatives who are causing issues in the system," Untersteiner added.

"We have made changes to detect and deter poor behaviour from paid representees. We were very pleased to see the new licensing requirements come into place for these firms as at 1 July 2021."

New AIA advice unit names chief executive

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:15PM
AIA Australia's newly launched advice business has named a chief executive to lead its efforts, as the life insurer brings some Commonwealth Financial Planning advisers into the fold.

Super, ASIC beneficiaries of advice challenges: Hearing

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:30PM
Yesterday's Standing Committee hearings on financial advice suggested the corporate regulator and industry superannuation funds are the only ones benefiting from increasing costs.

GigSuper eyes $1.5m raise

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:39PM
The superannuation startup geared at self-employed workers is looking to raise $1.5 million, as it sets it sights on 60,000 members in five years.

AFCA weeds out phony complaints

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:13PM
The Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) has made changes to its procedures to weed out complaints where the consumer didn't really suffer any financial harm.

