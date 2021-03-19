Chester eyes ASIC chair role

ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester has confirmed that she wants to be considered for the role as chair of the corporate regulator, taking over from James Shipton who will step down as soon as the right candidate is announced.

A Senate Parliamentary Joint Committee this morning heard that Chester "tossed her hat in the ring", expressing interest in chairing ASIC after she was asked by Senator Deborah O'Neill, who was part of a panel tasked with inquiring into the activities of regulators.

O'Neill also referred to reports that AUSTRAC chief executive Nicole Rose is being considered for the role.

In October 2020, Chester took on the role of chair in an acting capacity while Shipton stepped down amid controversy that ASIC paid more than $118,000 for his tax advice, following a review by the Australian National Audit Office that found total remuneration paid to both Shipton and former deputy chair Daniel Crennan exceeded their limits.

During his period of absence, Shipton confirmed to O'Neill that he was not suspended rather decided to step aside and paid "heavy-hitting lawyers" to work through his employment issues out of his own pocket.

O'Neill pressed Shipton on how much he paid for legal advice to fight for his job, given that ordinary Australians do not have the same privilege. He declined to answer, saying that it was a private matter.

Following discussions with the federal treasurer and engaging legal advice, Shipton said it was decided that he return to his post.

In January 2021, Shipton announced that he will step down from the role of chair once a new chair is appointed.

In other matters, O'Neill cast doubt over the effectiveness of ASIC, AUSTRAC and other government agencies such as the Australian Border Force in combating anti-money laundering (AML) activities given so many incidents slip through the cracks.

She pointed to the $500 million cocaine drug cartel that was recently thwarted only because of a tip-off received overseas, and Westpac's failure of AML laws 23 million times.

Shipton replied that ASIC's focus is on the broader regulatory framework, but the private sector and the Australian Banking Association have an enormous responsibility and a bigger part to play in this area.