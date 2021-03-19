NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Regulatory
Chester eyes ASIC chair role
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 19 MAR 2021   12:43PM

ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester has confirmed that she wants to be considered for the role as chair of the corporate regulator, taking over from James Shipton who will step down as soon as the right candidate is announced.

A Senate Parliamentary Joint Committee this morning heard that Chester "tossed her hat in the ring", expressing interest in chairing ASIC after she was asked by Senator Deborah O'Neill, who was part of a panel tasked with inquiring into the activities of regulators.

O'Neill also referred to reports that AUSTRAC chief executive Nicole Rose is being considered for the role.

In October 2020, Chester took on the role of chair in an acting capacity while Shipton stepped down amid controversy that ASIC paid more than $118,000 for his tax advice, following a review by the Australian National Audit Office that found total remuneration paid to both Shipton and former deputy chair Daniel Crennan exceeded their limits.

During his period of absence, Shipton confirmed to O'Neill that he was not suspended rather decided to step aside and paid "heavy-hitting lawyers" to work through his employment issues out of his own pocket.

O'Neill pressed Shipton on how much he paid for legal advice to fight for his job, given that ordinary Australians do not have the same privilege. He declined to answer, saying that it was a private matter.

Following discussions with the federal treasurer and engaging legal advice, Shipton said it was decided that he return to his post.

In January 2021, Shipton announced that he will step down from the role of chair once a new chair is appointed.

In other matters, O'Neill cast doubt over the effectiveness of ASIC, AUSTRAC and other government agencies such as the Australian Border Force in combating anti-money laundering (AML) activities given so many incidents slip through the cracks.

She pointed to the $500 million cocaine drug cartel that was recently thwarted only because of a tip-off received overseas, and Westpac's failure of AML laws 23 million times.

Shipton replied that ASIC's focus is on the broader regulatory framework, but the private sector and the Australian Banking Association have an enormous responsibility and a bigger part to play in this area.

Read more: ASICAUSTRACJames ShiptonKaren ChesterAustralian Banking AssociationAustralian Border ForceAustralian National Audit OfficeDaniel CrennanNicole RoseWestpac
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Court makes orders in ASIC versus TAL
Mawhinney not dishonest, just irresponsible: ASIC
ASIC takes Statewide Super to court
APRA closes Westpac probe
ASIC extends olive branch to inside traders
Former AMP adviser in enforceable undertaking
Chances of CBA admitting to Essential Super wrongdoing "non-existent"
ASIC takes action against Rest
ASIC zeroes in on bad SMSF advice, conduct
Former adviser charged over fabricated information
Editor's Choice
HUB24 hits fund managers with higher fees
KANIKA SOOD
Fund managers that use HUB24's platform have received updated contracts this month, listing a significant increase in their "reporting fees".
Chester eyes ASIC chair role
KARREN VERGARA
ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester has confirmed that she wants to be considered for the role as chair of the corporate regulator, taking over from James Shipton who will step down as soon as the right candidate is announced.
PYSP reunites $4.3bn of lost super
KANIKA SOOD
The Protecting Your Super Package legislation which asked super funds to hand over inactive accounts to the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has returned $4.3 billion to members in about 17 months.
NZ overhauls regulation of advice
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The way in which financial advice is regulated in New Zealand has changed, with a host of new requirements introduced and robo-advice now subjected to the same rules as advice delivered in person.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Judith Beck
Author
Admin Special Accounts
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Swen Werner
Managing Director
State Street Global Markets
Marko Milek
Head of Data and Analytics APAC, Managing Director, State Street Alpha, Singapore
State Street Global Markets
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
23
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
MAR
25
Technical Services Forum 
MAY
5
Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 
MAY
26
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Mandy Mannix
GENERAL MANAGER, ASSET MANAGEMENT DISTRIBUTION
MLC ASSET MANAGEMENT
With enough hard work and determination, and a dash of help from those around you, you can achieve anything. It's what we all learn in our younger years but is personified in MLC general manager, asset management distribution, Mandy Mannix. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 4sgkgXFD