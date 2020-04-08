ASIC winds up three financial services companies

ASIC has announced it recently obtained wind up orders for three financial services companies, including two financial advice businesses.

The Federal Court of Australia in Melbourne handed down the orders to wind up Australasia Wealth Services and Management (AWSM), Marigold Falconer International and My Wealth Adviser.

On 20 February 2020, ASIC applied to have Marigold Falconer and My Wealth Adviser wound up.

On 6 March 2020, ASIC applied to have AWSM wound up.

ASIC said it commenced the proceedings to protect the public in circumstances where it holds concerns about the conduct of the affairs of those companies and their solvency.

ASIC's said investigations into each of the companies are ongoing.

The regulator cancelled the AFSL of Marigold Falconer in August 2016 when the regulator was not satisfied that it could obtain insurance cover for the services it was authorised to provide.

Marigold Falconer had its AFSL suspended in May 2016 following the end of its professional indemnity insurance at the end of February 2016.

ASIC also found Marigold Falconer had not lodged audited financial statements for the 2015 financial year, which were required to have been lodged the previous October.

AWSM had its AFSL cancelled by ASIC in July last year after an initial suspension period.

The regulator said the firm has failed to obtain membership of AFCA and had breached its financial reporting and audit obligations.

Financial Standard could not obtain any further information on My Wealth Adviser.