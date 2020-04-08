NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Regulatory
ASIC winds up three financial services companies
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 8 APR 2020   12:29PM

ASIC has announced it recently obtained wind up orders for three financial services companies, including two financial advice businesses.

The Federal Court of Australia in Melbourne handed down the orders to wind up Australasia Wealth Services and Management (AWSM), Marigold Falconer International and My Wealth Adviser.

On 20 February 2020, ASIC applied to have Marigold Falconer and My Wealth Adviser wound up.

On 6 March 2020, ASIC applied to have AWSM wound up.

ASIC said it commenced the proceedings to protect the public in circumstances where it holds concerns about the conduct of the affairs of those companies and their solvency.

ASIC's said investigations into each of the companies are ongoing.

The regulator cancelled the AFSL of Marigold Falconer in August 2016 when the regulator was not satisfied that it could obtain insurance cover for the services it was authorised to provide.

Marigold Falconer had its AFSL suspended in May 2016 following the end of its professional indemnity insurance at the end of February 2016.

ASIC also found Marigold Falconer had not lodged audited financial statements for the 2015 financial year, which were required to have been lodged the previous October.

AWSM had its AFSL cancelled by ASIC in July last year after an initial suspension period.

The regulator said the firm has failed to obtain membership of AFCA and had breached its financial reporting and audit obligations.

Financial Standard could not obtain any further information on My Wealth Adviser.

Read more: ASICMy Wealth AdviserAWSMMarigold Falconer InternationalAFCAAustralasia Wealth ServicesFederal Court of AustraliaFinancial Standard
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
AFCA updates approach amid COVID-19 crisis
ASIC drags CFS to court over MySuper
Financial regulators poised for action
AMP Life, AMP Capital fined
ASIC cancels slew of AFSLs
Mayfair 101 accused of misleading advertising
Early access to super scheme results in permanent ban
Lack of independence must be made clear: ASIC
Industry bodies work to ease regulatory burdens
Former ANZ adviser banned
Editor's Choice
Time to step up or face the music
ALLY SELBY
While there may be uncertainty surrounding the economic implications of the spreading COVID-19 pandemic, one thing is clear; if business leaders are not consistent, empathetic and clear with their response, they should prepare to face the music.
Is it time to lean on the Future Fund?
KANIKA SOOD
The government's $213 billion stimulus package is set to push up the country's total debt but experts say it is not reason enough to draw down on the sovereign wealth fund.
Super fighting a war on three fronts: KPMG
HARRISON WORLEY
Australia's superannuation sector is fighting a war on three different fronts, as the economic fallout of COVID-19 continues to bite.
How PYS changes caused 34% premium hikes
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Significant hikes in group insurance premiums have been put down to the Protecting Your Super reforms - with members of four superannuation funds facing premium increases of 34%.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Gregory Cantor
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AUSTRALIAN CATHOLIC SUPERANNUATION AND RETIREMENT FUND
Dignity is important for Greg Cantor. It underpins who he is, and it's what he has strived for 30 years to provide fund members each and every day. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something FLaM3J8F