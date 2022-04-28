Newspaper icon
New board directors at FEAL

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 28 APR 2022   12:43PM

Aware Super's Deanne Stewart and HESTA's Lisa Samuels have joined the board of the Fund Executives Association Ltd (FEAL).

The appointments come as former Spirit Super chief executive Leeanne Turner steps down after seven years.

Stewart was named FEAL's Fund Executive of the Year in 2021 and also sits on the board of the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia. Meanwhile, Samuels has served on the FEAL Program Committee since 2018 and completed its Masters of Organisational Leadership.

In welcoming Stewart and Samuels, FEAL chair Jane Perry said: "Deanne and Lisa were approached to join the board on the basis of their extensive experience and track record in the super and investment space."

"This depth of experience will see them make a valuable contribution to FEAL and to our professional development and education initiatives."

She added that as directors they will continue FEAL's work in providing professional development and ongoing education to the executives that serve super fund members.

Perry also acknowledged Turner for her contribution to the body during her tenure.

"We are grateful for the immense contribution Leeanne made during her board tenure and for her service to FEAL through a period of great change for funds," she said.

"I am confident Deanne and Lisa will make a significant contribution as we continue our vision to be the chosen provider of professional development for today's executives, and tomorrow's leaders."

