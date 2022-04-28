New board directors at FEAL

New board directors at FEALBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | THURSDAY, 28 APR 2022 12:43PM
Read more: FEAL, Deanne Stewart, Lisa Samuels, Aware Super, Fund Executives Association Ltd, HESTA, Jane Perry, Leeanne Turner, Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia, Spirit Super
Aware Super's Deanne Stewart and HESTA's Lisa Samuels have joined the board of the Fund Executives Association Ltd (FEAL).
The appointments come as former Spirit Super chief executive Leeanne Turner steps down after seven years.
Stewart was named FEAL's Fund Executive of the Year in 2021 and also sits on the board of the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia. Meanwhile, Samuels has served on the FEAL Program Committee since 2018 and completed its Masters of Organisational Leadership.
In welcoming Stewart and Samuels, FEAL chair Jane Perry said: "Deanne and Lisa were approached to join the board on the basis of their extensive experience and track record in the super and investment space."
"This depth of experience will see them make a valuable contribution to FEAL and to our professional development and education initiatives."
She added that as directors they will continue FEAL's work in providing professional development and ongoing education to the executives that serve super fund members.
Perry also acknowledged Turner for her contribution to the body during her tenure.
"We are grateful for the immense contribution Leeanne made during her board tenure and for her service to FEAL through a period of great change for funds," she said.
"I am confident Deanne and Lisa will make a significant contribution as we continue our vision to be the chosen provider of professional development for today's executives, and tomorrow's leaders."
Related News
Editor's Choice
CPI sees greatest jump since 2000
AMP offloads remainder of Collimate Capital
75% of Aussies don't understand group cover: MLC Life
ASX seeks to improve investment products offering
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Keeping gender diversity on the agenda makes business sense
Breaking the bias in financial advice
Why scale and financial literacy can save the advice industry
The value of objectives-based managed accounts
Infographic: Secure your clients' financial future with ASX: PMGOLD
With the federal election on the horizon, which party do you think would better serve the financial advice industry?
Sarah Abood
FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA