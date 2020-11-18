NEWS
Regulatory
Former adviser pleads guilty to stealing client funds
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 18 NOV 2020   11:47AM

A former financial adviser has pleaded guilty to misappropriating $2.9 million of client funds by transferring the money to his own accounts for personal use.

Ross Hopkins from NSW, appeared at the Downing Centre Local Court, where he pleaded guilty to 15 offences under the Corporations Act and was committed to the Sydney District Court for sentencing.

The case against Hopkins alleged that between 14 October 2016 and 8 October 2019, Hopkins, the sole director of QWL, made 167 unauthorised transactions for 13 QWL clients amounting to $2,938,750.

ASIC alleged the misappropriated funds were transferred into his own personal accounts, or accounts otherwise controlled by him, and used for his own benefit.

ASIC further alleged Hopkins made false representations about the nature of the unauthorised transfers to conceal his dishonest conduct and avoid detection.

"Following ASIC's investigation, Hopkins was charged with dishonesty offences and then entered into an early guilty plea.  Hopkins has been granted conditional bail," ASIC said.

ASIC said QWL, which has held an Australian financial services licence since January 2004, provided clients with financial advice including dealing in securities and advising on self-managed superannuation funds.

ASIC's investigation into Hopkins and QWL began in 2019 in response to allegations that QWL had failed to assist the Australian Financial Complaints Authority in resolving client complaints.

In November 2019, ASIC obtained orders restraining Hopkins and QWL from dissipating assets or providing financial services to clients.

The matter has been adjourned to the Sydney District Court for mention on 18 December 2020.

