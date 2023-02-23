ASIC questioned over workplace culture

ASIC has been asked if its culture is toxic following the Treasury investigation into deputy chair Karen Chester.

At a hearing this morning, a letter written by Secretary Treasurer Kennedy to ASIC chair Joe Longo regarding Chester's conduct was reviewed along with Longo's response.

According to the hearing, Longo was provided with a fuller statement by Treasury than was shared with Chester.

Looking at the statement provided to Longo, the committee said: " ... the investigation found that many of the instances of [Chester's] alleged conduct could be wholly or partially substantiated as to the fact that specific things occurred, although in many cases recollections differed about specific conduct and substance and significance."

"You [Longo] determined then not to undertake any further investigation and communicated that. So, this is an accurate statement, which is a little fuller, I think in fairness than what was given to us the other day."

Longo was then asked directly: "Are there cultural problems in ASIC that may be inherited from previous times, or are there cultural problems at the moment that you are dealing with that make ASIC a place that might feel unsafe and in need of reporting, particular behavior that make people uncomfortable?"

"I'm particularly referring to bullying," the committee chair added.

The chair asked that Longo give the committee assurance that there were no culture concerns.

"Hand on heart, today there are no cultural problems at ASIC, there are no ComCare cases being advanced that no one is reporting concerns about breaches of setting the standards for the ASIC code of conduct in your organisation?" she asked.

In response, Longo said he thinks ASIC has a very good culture.

"So far as you're referring to whether it's an unsafe environment or whether people don't feel they can express, speak up or are not respected. I don't think that that's a problem at ASIC, I think we have a very good culture in that respect," he replied.

The chair questioned Longo further on how he dealt with the Chester matter.

He pointed out that the letter from the Treasury Secretary informing him of the confidential investigation into Chester's conduct was received on 1 June 2021, his first day in office as chair. He said that after careful consideration he felt the likelihood of the issue reoccurring was very low.

"So, with all of these considerations and circumstances in my mind, I decided that there was no utility in reinvestigating the matter. Based on all those factors, I decided I would not proceed with a formal investigation under the ASIC Code of Conduct at that time," he said.

The chair asked if the issue alerted Longo of processes that may or may not be in good shape, to which he reiterated the matter was initiated by Treasury prior to his appointment. However, the committee chair wasn't convinced.

She pressed on: "So, in future hearings, if I were to ask about the loss of staff, people departing, exit interviews... you would be confident that there would be no concerns going forward?"

"I want to be reassured that this is a single incident and that there isn't a broader problem. You haven't been losing any staff who are saying in exit interviews, 'I can't work here anymore because the culture is toxic'?"

She said a complaint from one person is just one person, but two or three and there's a problem.

"If people at a particular level of management who are saying, 'Well, at the top everything's fine'," she said.

"But further down the chain people are saying, 'Actually I can't have my voice heard, I was not being paid attention to, I don't feel like I'm able to participate fully. I guess I'm seeking reassurance'," she said again.

In answering the question, ASIC chief operating officer Warren Day said again culture was not an issue at ASIC.

"We don't see anything that indicated that type of problem. What we are seeing is people are taking opportunities in the market to increase salaries in other areas. Or quite frankly have worked at ASIC for some time and other taking advantage of opportunities that have now become available," he concluded.