ANZ fined $900k over shares disclosure failure

ANZ fined $900k over shares disclosure failureBY CHLOE WALKER | MONDAY, 11 DEC 2023 12:36PM
Read more: ANZ, ASIC, Karen Chester, Federal Court Justice Moshinsky, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Federal Court for, Judge, Sarah Court
The Federal Court has slapped ANZ with a $900,000 fine for breaching its continuous disclosure laws about eight years ago.
In October, the court found the banking giant had contravened continuous disclosure laws by failing to tell the market its underwriters had filled a $790 million shortfall when raising $2.5 billion from institutional investors.
ANZ claimed the shortfall wasn't material, but Federal Court Justice Moshinsky rejected this, stating that the underwriters, being Citi, Deutsche Bank, and JPMorgan, would absorb the shortfall.
Justice Moshinsky said that if the information had been disclosed by ANZ, persons who commonly invest in securities would have expected that the underwriters would promptly dispose of allocated or acquired placement shares, placing downward pressure on ANZ's share price.
He added that the fine was needed to "deter similar actions."
Meanwhile, ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester said the fine confirms the paramount importance of continuous disclosure.
"The penalty and remarks from the Judge are a clear and resolute message to ANZ and the market that this conduct was very serious," Chester said.
"It also confirms that a significant take-up of shares by underwriters (in a share placement) must be disclosed to the market and investors."
Chester mentioned that if a similar violation happens now, the fine could range between $15 million and $780 million.
She emphasised that this decision should serve as a warning to companies to fulfil their obligations of disclosing information continuously.
"ASIC will continue to enforce the continuous disclosure regime to ensure investors are provided material information to make informed investment decisions," Chester said.
"Continuous disclosure is key to maintaining market integrity."
ANZ was also ordered to pay ASIC's costs.
Recently, the bank was fined $15 million by the Federal Court for misleading customers over the funds available to them in select credit card accounts.
"ASIC will continue to take action against banks who fail in their duty to act efficiently, honestly and fairly in dealings with customers," deputy chair Sarah Court said.
Related News
Editor's Choice
SMSF Association blasts 'highly questionable' ASFA research
FSCP serves up registration prohibition order
MLC Life names general manager, remediation
Betashares launches 'industry first' bond funds
Get it Daily
|Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Why advisers should consider offering general insurance to HNW clients
The role of AI in financial planning: Insights from the US
Considerations when nominating a charity for your super upon death
The end of free money
Natalie Previtera
NGS SUPER