Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

ANZ fined $900k over shares disclosure failure

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 11 DEC 2023   12:36PM

The Federal Court has slapped ANZ with a $900,000 fine for breaching its continuous disclosure laws about eight years ago.

In October, the court found the banking giant had contravened continuous disclosure laws by failing to tell the market its underwriters had filled a $790 million shortfall when raising $2.5 billion from institutional investors.

ANZ claimed the shortfall wasn't material, but Federal Court Justice Moshinsky rejected this, stating that the underwriters, being Citi, Deutsche Bank, and JPMorgan, would absorb the shortfall.

Justice Moshinsky said that if the information had been disclosed by ANZ, persons who commonly invest in securities would have expected that the underwriters would promptly dispose of allocated or acquired placement shares, placing downward pressure on ANZ's share price.

He added that the fine was needed to "deter similar actions."

Meanwhile, ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester said the fine confirms the paramount importance of continuous disclosure.

"The penalty and remarks from the Judge are a clear and resolute message to ANZ and the market that this conduct was very serious," Chester said.

"It also confirms that a significant take-up of shares by underwriters (in a share placement) must be disclosed to the market and investors."

Chester mentioned that if a similar violation happens now, the fine could range between $15 million and $780 million.

She emphasised that this decision should serve as a warning to companies to fulfil their obligations of disclosing information continuously.

"ASIC will continue to enforce the continuous disclosure regime to ensure investors are provided material information to make informed investment decisions," Chester said.

"Continuous disclosure is key to maintaining market integrity."

ANZ was also ordered to pay ASIC's costs.

Recently, the bank was fined $15 million by the Federal Court for misleading customers over the funds available to them in select credit card accounts.

"ASIC will continue to take action against banks who fail in their duty to act efficiently, honestly and fairly in dealings with customers," deputy chair Sarah Court said.

Read more: ANZASICKaren ChesterFederal Court Justice MoshinskyCitiDeutsche BankFederal Court forJudgeSarah Court

Related News

CSLR chief executive named
AMP adds to board
ASIC forced to pay James Mawhinney's legal costs
ASIC investigates iExtend over possible unlicensed conduct
FSCP serves up registration prohibition order
Adviser with Investport links sees ban affirmed
Nomura offshoot fined by ASIC disciplinary panel
ASIC curbs high-risk offers from online trading providers
VFMC selects new chair
Advice firms must scale up to meet demand: AZ NGA

Editor's Choice

SMSF Association blasts 'highly questionable' ASFA research

ANDREW MCKEAN
The SMSF Association has ripped apart the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia's (ASFA) assertion, which is based on ATO sample data, that less than 1% of SMSFs with balances over $3 million have farm-related income.

FSCP serves up registration prohibition order

KARREN VERGARA
The Financial Services and Credit Panel (FSCP) has slapped a financial adviser with a "registration prohibition order" for being insolvent under administration.

MLC Life names general manager, remediation

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
MLC Life has hired the man who led Commonwealth Bank's recent $1 billion remediation program to the role of general manager, remediation programs.

Betashares launches 'industry first' bond funds

ANDREW MCKEAN
Betashares has launched four funds on the ASX, offering geared long and short exposure to Australian government bonds and 10-year US Treasuries.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
DEC
13

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Natalie Previtera

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
NGS SUPER
NGS Super chief executive Natalie Previtera is driven by a profound passion for both education and superannuation. At the helm of a fund dedicated to both, she is committed to assisting Australians on their retirement journey. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.