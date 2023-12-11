ANZ fined $900k over shares disclosure failure

The Federal Court has slapped ANZ with a $900,000 fine for breaching its continuous disclosure laws about eight years ago.

In October, the court found the banking giant had contravened continuous disclosure laws by failing to tell the market its underwriters had filled a $790 million shortfall when raising $2.5 billion from institutional investors.

ANZ claimed the shortfall wasn't material, but Federal Court Justice Moshinsky rejected this, stating that the underwriters, being Citi, Deutsche Bank, and JPMorgan, would absorb the shortfall.

Justice Moshinsky said that if the information had been disclosed by ANZ, persons who commonly invest in securities would have expected that the underwriters would promptly dispose of allocated or acquired placement shares, placing downward pressure on ANZ's share price.

He added that the fine was needed to "deter similar actions."

Meanwhile, ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester said the fine confirms the paramount importance of continuous disclosure.

"The penalty and remarks from the Judge are a clear and resolute message to ANZ and the market that this conduct was very serious," Chester said.

"It also confirms that a significant take-up of shares by underwriters (in a share placement) must be disclosed to the market and investors."

Chester mentioned that if a similar violation happens now, the fine could range between $15 million and $780 million.

She emphasised that this decision should serve as a warning to companies to fulfil their obligations of disclosing information continuously.

"ASIC will continue to enforce the continuous disclosure regime to ensure investors are provided material information to make informed investment decisions," Chester said.

"Continuous disclosure is key to maintaining market integrity."

ANZ was also ordered to pay ASIC's costs.

Recently, the bank was fined $15 million by the Federal Court for misleading customers over the funds available to them in select credit card accounts.

"ASIC will continue to take action against banks who fail in their duty to act efficiently, honestly and fairly in dealings with customers," deputy chair Sarah Court said.