Must prepare for demise of LIBOR: RBA

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has told financial institutions they must be prepared for the "imminent demise" of LIBOR.

RBA assistant governor (financial markets) Christopher Kent said as the deadline for LIBOR is fast approaching, financial institutions must ensure they are fully prepared to avoid disputes, litigation, and frustration.

"Regulators globally - including ASIC, APRA and the Reserve Bank - are strongly encouraging financial institutions and corporations that use derivatives contracts referencing LIBOR to review and, wherever practical, adhere to the ISDA protocol," Kent said.

"There is also a lot of good work going on across industry to develop robust fallbacks for non-derivatives products."

Kent stressed that is essential that by the end of this year, institutions must have already transitioned to alternative reference rates.

He said for existing contracts where that's not possible, robust fallback provisions must be in place to make clear what the replacement rate will be when LIBOR ends.

"Any firms that have not done this will, on the 1 January 2022, be facing the prospect of significant disruption to their contracts and operations," Kent said.

"This could lead to more widespread disruption through the financial system. Regulators will therefore be keeping a close eye on progress between now and then to ensure that the necessary work is completed on time."

Kent warned any institution that was not in the process of preparing for the end of LIBOR that there may be some serious consequences.

"For any that may still hold doubts about the need to act, I'd like to stress that there is no alternative path to follow to move away from LIBOR," Kent warned.

"Waiting and seeing - for what others do or what other more convenient benchmarks might emerge in the future - is not a viable transition plan."