Mirova chief labels ethical investing pledges hollow

The chief executive of Mirova has refused to sign a pledge from global investors calling on nation leaders to invest sustainably in the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, saying they are hollow words.

Over 100 global investors signed a letter through the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC) calling on European Union leaders to deliver a sustainable response to COVID-19.

The letter was signed by Aberdeen Standard, AustralianSuper, Fidelity International, Lloyds Banking Group Pensions Trustees, London Pensions Fund, Scottish Widows Group, Schroders, Nomura, UBS and Man Group among others.

Mirova chief executive Philippe Zaouati took to social media to explain why he chooses not to sign up to pledges such as this one.

"After the big corporates, here are the investors. And always the same logic: explain to the states and the EU what they have to do, ask for a green stimulus with lots of sentences that give the appearance of a strong commitment, but which commit absolutely nothing on the part of the signatories," he said.

"That is enough. Let us stop writing platforms to tell others what to do."

He added that if these investors really want to throw their weight behind sustainable change they should reduce their weighting to passive management on traditional indices, measure their impact on nature and biodiversity and vote more actively at general meetings.

"Create impact funds to help companies get back on their feet, give up investing in coal and cut back on investment in the fossil fuel industry, publish exclusion lists, no longer put the brakes on regulatory changes in favour of the climate through their professional associations," Zaouati said.

"This list is not exhaustive. Let everyone make commitments on their sector, and then we can ask the state to do its job."

The letter called on EU leaders to not allow COVID-19 to derail work on sustainability. Its requests included supporting the Green Deal and upholding the Paris Agreement, prioritising net zero emissions economic solutions and prioritising human relief and job creation but not at the expense of carbon emission reduction.

