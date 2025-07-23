Investments, advice complaints jump 18%

Investments and financial advice complaints jumped 18% in the 2025 financial year, thanks to the failures of United Global Capital, Shield Master Fund, First Guardian Master Fund and Brite Advisors.

This is according to the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA), which took in a total of 4193 submissions for the period.

There was a whopping 95% rise in complaints involving SMSFs to 1323, comprising one third of complaints in investments and advice.

Complaints alleging failure to act in the client's best interest rose 124% to 1266.

"What we're seeing in complaints is a clear pattern of conflicted advice models and the inappropriate use of self-managed super funds that ultimately isn't in the customer's best interest," AFCA chief executive David Locke said.

"This only highlights the need for the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort for victims of unlawful advice."

Conversely, superannuation complaints dropped 16% year on year to 6164, while life insurance-related complains rose 5% year on year to 1518. One bright spot was the 45% decline in scam-related complaints to 5977.

"Whilst any decline is positive and we welcome the progress made by government and industry to prevent scams, caution should be exercised in interpreting AFCA's scam numbers," Locke said.

"AFCA currently only sees a small proportion of scam complaints, and towards the end of the financial year we saw an uptick in some scam types that cause great harm. The number of scam cases are far too high and behind every case is a consumer who has been traumatised and often suffered life changing impacts."

Overall, AFCA received above 100,000 complaints in FY25, down 4% from the total of 104,861 received in the prior period.

"The movement is in the right direction, but receiving 100,000 complaints in a year is still unacceptably high," Locke said.

"We've now had three years of high complaints. Firms have more work to do to ensure fair responses to complaints are delivered earlier, without people having to take the extra step of coming to us."