Financial Planning
Increasing number of advisers look to self-licence

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 5 SEP 2022   12:03PM

About 70% of the financial advisers that are looking to leave their licensee are planning to go it alone, research shows.

According to Investment Trends' Adviser Business Model Report, about 70% of those looking to move in the next 12 months plan to become self-licensed.

That said, Investment Trends said the self-licensing movement has eased in recent times as additional compliance costs associated with going it alone have weighed.

Further, one in four financial advisers expect to exit the industry in the next five years as the mounting pressures of recent years continue to take their toll.

Challenges cited include the compliance burden, ability to provide affordable advice and regulatory change. The typical cost of providing comprehensive advice to a client has increased to $3280, the report says.

Despite this, practice profitability is increasing. About 46% of advisers said they were more profitable this year, compared to 34% in 2021.

"This is encouraging as it indicates advisers are adapting to the 'new world'. Contributing to improved practice profit margins is a continued move by advisers focusing their efforts on acquiring and retaining higher value clients," Investment Trends said.

Also commenting, research director Dougal Guild said: "Overall, practices' net profit margins are moving in the right direction.

"Advisers are refocusing efforts on new business post the COVID and FASEA disruption. This, combined with an increasing focus on higher value clients has delivered record high levels of new inflows."

