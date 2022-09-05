Increasing number of advisers look to self-licence

Increasing number of advisers look to self-licenceBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | MONDAY, 5 SEP 2022 12:03PM
Read more: Advisers, Investment Trends, Adviser Business Model Report, COVID, Dougal Guild, FASEA
About 70% of the financial advisers that are looking to leave their licensee are planning to go it alone, research shows.
According to Investment Trends' Adviser Business Model Report, about 70% of those looking to move in the next 12 months plan to become self-licensed.
That said, Investment Trends said the self-licensing movement has eased in recent times as additional compliance costs associated with going it alone have weighed.
Further, one in four financial advisers expect to exit the industry in the next five years as the mounting pressures of recent years continue to take their toll.
Challenges cited include the compliance burden, ability to provide affordable advice and regulatory change. The typical cost of providing comprehensive advice to a client has increased to $3280, the report says.
Despite this, practice profitability is increasing. About 46% of advisers said they were more profitable this year, compared to 34% in 2021.
"This is encouraging as it indicates advisers are adapting to the 'new world'. Contributing to improved practice profit margins is a continued move by advisers focusing their efforts on acquiring and retaining higher value clients," Investment Trends said.
Also commenting, research director Dougal Guild said: "Overall, practices' net profit margins are moving in the right direction.
"Advisers are refocusing efforts on new business post the COVID and FASEA disruption. This, combined with an increasing focus on higher value clients has delivered record high levels of new inflows."
Related News
Editor's Choice
New Forests launches new division, appoints team|
AustralianSuper breaks into world's top 20 pension funds|
Schroders names head of private wealth
IFM Investors appoints chief strategy officer
|Sponsored by
Protecting and enhancing nature, climate and communities
A holistic approach to land-based investing can have profound benefits for nature, climate and people while pursuing strong financial results.
|Sponsored by
A tough year for green bonds but the outlook is optimistic
While it has been a challenging year, a competitive yield and attractive valuations are among the reasons to be optimistic for green bonds.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Using client data to drive client engagement
Net flows navigate product oceans
Are conditions for equity markets really that dire?
Sunlight: The obvious solution to unlisted asset valuation doubts
Is it acceptable for ratings research houses to also be product issuers?
Travis Miller
IPARTNERS PTY LTD