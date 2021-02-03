FPA calls for levy overhaul

The Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) has recommended a review of the financial advice industry levy ahead of this year's federal budget.

The FPA is calling on the government to review the ASIC industry levy and move away from annual increases and provide a more consistent levy to reflect the capacity of the industry.

ASIC predicted in March 2019 that the levy would be $907 but when the invoice was issued it had risen to $1142.

Meanwhile, ASIC predicted in March 2020 the levy would be $1571 but the FPA believes this amount will increase to around $2000.

"The levy amount each year has proved to be unpredictable, which makes it practically impossible for a financial planner to effectively budget for this business cost," FPA chief executive Dante De Gori said.

The FPA is concerned that the dramatic increase in the levy is not consistent with revenue growth for advisers and the decrease in adviser numbers, which was 3100 over the 2019/20 financial year.

"In three years of operation, the levy for financial planners will likely have more than doubled and there is no indication that increases of this scale will cease for 2020-21 or future years," De Gori said.

The FPA believes the review should reconsider whether ASIC should continue to recoup the entire cost of regulating the industry through the levy as enforcement action is only against a small number of advisers.

"It should also consider whether the operation of the levy, and in particular its unpredictable increases, is having a negative impact on competition and the viability of financial planning businesses," he said.

The latest recommendation comes after the FPA called for reference checks to be extended to general advice and anyone who can influence the advice process in its submissions to ASIC for Consultation Paper 333 Implementing the Royal Commission recommendations: Reference checking and information sharing.