Regulatory

Former staffer sues ASX, Lofthouse over bullying

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 16 SEP 2025   12:46PM

ASX chief executive Helen Lofthouse is being sued by the former ASX head of trading technology Jamie Halstead, accusing Lofthouse of bullying.

Halstead has also alleged the ASX failed to provide adequate resources for major projects, including the embattled CHESS replacement, and failed to listen to warnings over market outages.

According to the concise statement filed in the Federal Court, seen and reported by the Australian Financial Review, Halstead is accusing Lofthouse of being "frequently passive-aggressive and belittling in her demeanour".

Financial Standard reached out to legal representatives for both Halstead and Lofthouse for comment.

According to reporting, Halstead claims he warned the market operator in 2015 and 2017 about issues with testing and engineering architecture for the replacement of the CHESS system. He alleges the ASX did not have the resources for critical technology projects and that it breached the law requiring it to do so to ensure the smooth operation of the share market.

Halstead had been with the ASX for more than 15 years, starting as a senior technical support analyst in 2010. He worked in several other roles before taking on the head of trading technology job in December 2020.

Halstead claims that he was subjected to a "toxic work environment" and that Lofthouse "deliberately bullied and marginalised" him.

ASX general manager of markets technology Farid Sammur is also listed as a respondent with Halstead alleging he had raised concerns to him as well.

Halstead said he was informed in May that a restructure would mean his role was no longer required and that he was let go on June 13.

The ASX has faced harsh criticism from both the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) surrounding the CHESS replacement.

In March the two entities wrote a damning open letter to the market operator to address their increasing concern over the management of operational risk.

"The RBA and ASIC are increasingly concerned and deeply disappointed over the management of operational risk at ASX, following the CHESS batch settlement failure that occurred on 20 December 2024," the letter said.

"For some time, the regulators have been raising serious concerns about operational risk at the ASX clearing and settlement facilities. These risks were realised in this major operational incident."

In May, the ASX completed a resourcing and capability review conceding tech staff withing the organisation were "stretched".

The review concluded that while the overall size of the CHESS technical support teams are sufficient for the business-as-usual operational demands of CHESS and build and change activities, the relevant teams are "stretched in the event of a multi-day incident".

"To address the findings, the ASX has committed to a series of actions that will form part of its plan to further strengthen its resourcing arrangements for the maintenance and support of CHESS," the ASX said.

On June 26, ASIC appointed three panel members to conduct an inquiry into the ASX.

Leading the inquiry is Commonwealth Bank independent non-executive director Rob Whitfield as chair.

He is joined by Christine Holman, currently a non-executive director of AGL and Collins Foods, and Funds SA chair Guy Debelle.

Commenting at the time, ASIC chair Joe Longo said: "Rob, Christine and Guy bring a wealth of experience in their roles as members of ASX top 20 boards and government investment funds, as well as deep experience across global markets, banking, regulatory, risk and technology."

"Their depth of experience and skills will be invaluable as we undergo this Inquiry."

