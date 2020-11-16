Former Financial Circle director charged

Former Financial Circle director Joshua Fuoco has been charged with managing a corporation whilst disqualified.

Melbourne-based Fuoco was charged with four offences following an ASIC investigation.

He was charged with three counts of managing a corporation whilst disqualified and one charge of failing to deliver company records in his possession for Wealth & Risk Management, in accordance with directions of the liquidator appointed to wind up that company.

In 2016, ASIC disqualified Fuoco from managing corporations for two years and six months, after two companies, FP Investment Partners and Equilibrium FS, were wound up.

ASIC alleged that during his period of disqualification, Fuoco continued to manage Financial Circle between 21 August 2017 and 5 September 2018.

The Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions is prosecuting the matters following a referral from ASIC.

The charges of acting in the management of corporations whilst disqualified each carry a maximum penalty of one year's imprisonment and/or 50 penalty units.

After initially being charged on 27 May 2020, Fuoco's matter was listed for first mention in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on 5 November 2020.

On that date, the matter was adjourned to 28 April 2021. Fuoco was not required to enter a plea.

Financial Circle itself has previously copped a $9 million fine for offering personal loans with the proviso customers implement financial advice from them.

Financial Circle's Australian financial services licence and Australian credit licenses were cancelled on 19 November 2018.