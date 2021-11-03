NEWS
Financial Planning
FASEA to reword Standard 3

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 3 NOV 2021   12:27PM

The Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority has opened a round of consultation to amend the wording of Standard 3.

Following concerns raised by the industry, FASEA is now asking stakeholders what they want the wording of Standard 3 to state so that its propose and intent are clear and effective in its implementation.

Standard 3 currently states: "You must not advise, refer or act in any other manner where you have a conflict of interest or duty."

The code requires advisers making an assessment of conflict to ensure that, before giving advice, they have met the ethical values and standards contained in the code and to confirm that their client's interests are given priority and are not in conflict with any personal interest or other interests.

FASEA is proposing three options to amend the wording.

The first is to incorporate FASEA's intent into the standard: "You must only advise, refer or act where you do not have a conflict of interest or duty, being that which could reasonably be expected to induce you to act other than in the client's best interest."

The second is align it to the Hayne Royal Commission findings: "You must not receive any benefit (whether monetary or non-monetary), nor enter into any relationship, that could reasonably be expected to influence the advice you give or the service you provide to your client."

The final option is to retain the current wording: "You must not advise, refer or act in any other manner where you have a conflict of interest or duty."

Stakeholders have until December 1 to submit their feedback.

"FASEA understands that some stakeholders have raised concerns regarding the wording of Standard 3 and welcomes stakeholder feedback on proposed options to align the wording of the Standard with the intent of the standard," FASEA chief executive Stephen Glenfield said.

The Fold Legal partner Simon Carrodus said that Standard 3 appears to impose a blanket ban on servicing a client if a conflict exists.

"It fails to recognise that an adviser can adequately manage many conflicts that arise in the provision of their services," he said.

"Standard 3 also seems to go beyond the recommendations of the Banking Royal Commission. In his final report, Commissioner Hayne posed the question: "Is there more that could be done to manage those conflicts better?"

