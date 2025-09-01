Clime investments chief resigns

Clime Investment Management's chief investment officer has resigned from the post three years after being appointed.

Will Riggall tendered his resignation in June. He also exits as a director of the ASX-listed firm, a role he was appointed to last October.

Rigall became chief investment officer after Clime acquired Ralton Asset Management in early 2022.

He was the managing director of Ralton for more than seven years and prior to that was a senior investment manager at Super Investment Management. Rigall also spent nearly nine years at AMP Capital where he worked in portfolio management.

"In June 2025, Will Riggall informed the company that he would resign as both a director and senior executive of CIW. I sincerely thank him for his service and support over the last three years," Clime chair John Abernethy said.

Clime reported net profit after tax of $510,676 in the last financial year, following a massive loss of $3.8 million in FY24.

Gross revenue of $13.4 million grew from $11.8 million year on year where most of the growth was driven by the private wealth and corporate advisory unit.

Clime managing director Michael Baragwanath attributed part of the turnaround to offloading Madison Financial Group last June to Infocus.

"The past twelve months have been about rebuilding. The sale of Madison Financial Group was only the beginning; turning the business around still requires ongoing effort. This was accompanied by a broad restructure, delivering over $2 million in annual savings, largely from executive costs, third-party service reductions, and IT renegotiations," he said.

Such savings were reinvested into new advisers, operations staff, and investment specialists in funds management, operations and advice support.

"Rebuilding Clime has also been about culture. We reset adviser incentives to create a path toward client ownership, introduced employee share vesting programs, and I personally reallocated 80% of my short-term incentive to frontline staff. These steps are embedding a culture of service, ownership, and accountability across the business," Baragwanath said.

The group's funds under management, advice and mandates grew to $1.7 billion from $1.6 billion year on year.

Clime's private wealth business operates through Clime Private Wealth, MTIS Wealth Management (MTIS), and Investment Strategists Accounting Services.

Infocus continues to licence Clime Private Wealth via a dealer-to-dealer arrangement.

"Throughout FY25, a reinvigorated and refocused Private Wealth offer resulted in a better resourced service to both advised and direct product clients," Baragwanath said.

"Also, we are pleased to advise that MTIS continues to perform well and is merged into Clime Private Wealth. Thus, with seven advisers, three product solution managers and six support staff, we are positioned to drive further growth in our Private Wealth business. We are now attracting both new advisers and medium-sized business owners to join the Clime Group."