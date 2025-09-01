Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Sign up FS Industry Moves

Clime investments chief resigns

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 1 SEP 2025   12:37PM

Clime Investment Management's chief investment officer has resigned from the post three years after being appointed.

Will Riggall tendered his resignation in June. He also exits as a director of the ASX-listed firm, a role he was appointed to last October.

Rigall became chief investment officer after Clime acquired Ralton Asset Management in early 2022.

He was the managing director of Ralton for more than seven years and prior to that was a senior investment manager at Super Investment Management. Rigall also spent nearly nine years at AMP Capital where he worked in portfolio management.

"In June 2025, Will Riggall informed the company that he would resign as both a director and senior executive of CIW.  I sincerely thank him for his service and support over the last three years," Clime chair John Abernethy said.

Clime reported net profit after tax of $510,676 in the last financial year, following a massive loss of $3.8 million in FY24.

Gross revenue of $13.4 million grew from $11.8 million year on year where most of the growth was driven by the private wealth and corporate advisory unit.

Clime managing director Michael Baragwanath attributed part of the turnaround to offloading Madison Financial Group last June to Infocus.

"The past twelve months have been about rebuilding. The sale of Madison Financial Group was only the beginning; turning the business around still requires ongoing effort. This was accompanied by a broad restructure, delivering over $2 million in annual savings, largely from executive costs, third-party service reductions, and IT renegotiations," he said.

Such savings were reinvested into new advisers, operations staff, and investment specialists in funds management, operations and advice support.

"Rebuilding Clime has also been about culture. We reset adviser incentives to create a path toward client ownership, introduced employee share vesting programs, and I personally reallocated 80% of my short-term incentive to frontline staff. These steps are embedding a culture of service, ownership, and accountability across the business," Baragwanath said.

The group's funds under management, advice and mandates grew to $1.7 billion from $1.6 billion year on year.

Clime's private wealth business operates through Clime Private Wealth, MTIS Wealth Management (MTIS), and Investment Strategists Accounting Services.

Infocus continues to licence Clime Private Wealth via a dealer-to-dealer arrangement.

"Throughout FY25, a reinvigorated and refocused Private Wealth offer resulted in a better resourced service to both advised and direct product clients," Baragwanath said.

"Also, we are pleased to advise that MTIS continues to perform well and is merged into Clime Private Wealth. Thus, with seven advisers, three product solution managers and six support staff, we are positioned to drive further growth in our Private Wealth business. We are now attracting both new advisers and medium-sized business owners to join the Clime Group."

Read more: Clime Private WealthClime Investment ManagementInfocusMadison Financial GroupWill RiggallCIWJohn AbernethyMichael BaragwanathMTIS Wealth ManagementRalton Asset ManagementStrategists Accounting ServicesSuper Investment Management
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Adviser numbers jump in March quarter: Rainmaker
Clime awarded $183m mandate from US firm
Clime Investment Management lands new strategic partnerships
Clime shakes up board again
Clime posts $3.8m loss
New mandates boost Clime FUM
Clime names acting managing director
Clime chief executive resigns
Clime completes Madison Financial sale
AustralianSuper bears brunt of complaints: AFCA

Editor's Choice

ASIC piles more charges on Merhi

KARREN VERGARA
ASIC has heaped more allegations against former financial adviser Ferras Merhi, claiming he engaged in "unconscionable conduct" related to the First Guardian Master Fund and Shield Master Fund that has put more than $520 million on the line.

Former United Global Capital adviser banned

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The former adviser allegedly told clients that he was both providing limited advice only and required to act in their best interests when he told them to invest their super savings in the Global Capital Property Fund.

Bravura, Future Group partner on digital advice

ELIZA BAVIN
Future Group has tapped Bravura to deliver a solution as it begins its digital advice rollout.

Life insurers double earnings in FY25

KARREN VERGARA
Life insurers' earnings have more than doubled to $360 million in the 2025 financial year, according to the latest APRA figures.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
1-15

Don't delay, FAAA Congress early bird tickets close Sept 30. 

SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

DEC
4

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Winters

John Winters

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERHERO MARKETS PTY LTD
A self-described optimist, Superhero chief executive John Winters points to persistence as another driver of his success. He tells Karren Vergara why availability, affability and ability also matter.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media