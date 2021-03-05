Clime, Bristow to face court

The unfair dismissal claim brought by Clime Investment Management's former chief investment officer against the firm and its former chief executive has progressed, with a hearing now scheduled for August.

Clime Investment Management and Rod Bristow will face court over claims of unfair dismissal made by the firm's former chief investment officer, Anthony Golowenko.

Golowenko, who has just landed a new job at MLC, was chief investment officer at Clime for seven months and was with the firm for a total of less than three years.

He filed a Fair Work claim against Clime and Bristow in November 2019, claiming he lost his job after raising ethical concerns with Bristow.

According to Golowenko's statement of claim, filed in the Federal Court, at a meeting in 2018 attended by himself, Clime chief financial officer Biju Vikraman, compliance officer Maria Greensill, head of wealth John Abernathy and Bristow.

At this meeting, Golowenko alleges that the Elanor Metro and Prime Regional Hotel Fund - which Clime clients were invested in - was discussed because there was, at the date of the meeting, an entitlement offer fund raising.

Golowenko claims Bristow issued an oral directive in words to the effect of: "Clime has no legal obligation to inform our clients of this entitlement."

Following the meeting, Golowenko complained that Bristow was putting him in a position that conflicted with his ethical obligations as a CFA Institute charter holder. The statement of claim says that Golowenko sent an email to Vikraman and attached the CFA Institute Code of Ethics; this email was allegedly forwarded to Bristow.

It's claimed Golowenko was then informed by Bristow that a note about the email exchange would be added to his HR file.

Months later, Golowenko claims he received an email from Bristow inviting him to "catch up" on a range of matters and was then made redundant.

After a pre-hearing last week, the matter has now been scheduled for a three-day trial in August.

Clime and Elanor were contacted for comment.