Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Chalmers' promise to end super wars foiled by criticism

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 2 MAR 2023   12:43PM

Last month, Treasurer Jim Chalmers pledged to end the super wars, but opposition to proposed super tax changes suggest a resolution is unlikely.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton stated that he's "dead against" the government's proposed tax changes and will repeal them at the next election.

"We're not going to stand by and watch Australians get attacked," Dutton said.

"I think the uncertainty that they're [Labor] creating around superannuation is completely unacceptable."

Dutton also noted that the $3 million superannuation cap wasn't indexed, inferring that potentially hundreds of thousands of Australians will be affected by this.

Though, Dutton didn't directly answer whether the Coalition would index the $3 million in super.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

In an interview with Sky News, Dutton expressed that he believed that Australians' superannuation is their hard-earned money, and that the basic principle of the system should be to protect their investments if they've followed the law.

"I don't care whether people have got a small or a big balance in their superannuation, the fact is that they worked hard for it. It's their money," Dutton said.

Shadow Treasurer Angus Taylor reiterated that the doubling of the concessional tax rate for superannuation balances over $3 million was a "supersized broken election promise."

In reference to the proposed changes, Taylor also dismissed the notion that only a limited number of people would be affected, stating such claims are "absolute baloney."

"Inflation is running hot, and the threshold is not indexed," he said.

"We'll very quickly see that threshold dropping in real terms and affecting many, many more Australians."

Meanwhile, industry bodies, including Super Consumers Australia, the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) and Financial Services Council (FSC) welcomed the increase in tax rates for super balances over $3 million, however Chartered Accountants ANZ and the SMSF Association opposed it.

Chartered Accountants ANZ said superannuation policy in Australia is like trying to shoot down a moving target flying in circles over shifting goalposts.

SMSF Association chief executive Peter Burgess said the new threshold on superannuation balances will add further complexity and undermine confidence.

"Our preference has always been to have no cap on balances but if the government has determined on this policy, having a 'threshold' with earnings on balances above the cap taxed at a reduced concessional rate would be our preferred option," Burgess said.

"Initial fears of a hard cap targeting certain SMSFs with high balances appear to have thankfully not be realised. These initial concerns primarily revolved around the potential for a hard cap to force the removal of super balances above a certain limit - as this risked a raft of seemingly unnecessary complexities and disruption to markets as well as individual retirement plans.

"The approach announced yesterday suggests the main issue the government is grappling with is not the presence of large balances in the super system, but rather the tax concessions that these balances attract."

As previously reported by Financial Standard, the government has proposed a new policy to reduce tax concessions for individuals with a total superannuation balance exceeding $3 million.

Under the new policy, any amount above the $3 million threshold will incur an additional 15% tax on earnings, resulting in a headline tax rate of 30% on earnings. However, there will be no limit imposed on the size of account balances in the accumulation phase.

This policy is forecast to affect 80,000 people or 0.5% of superannuation accounts.

Read more: SuperannuationTaxAustraliaChartered Accountants ANZSMSF AssociationTreasurer Jim ChalmersAngus TaylorAustralian Institute of Superannuation TrusteesFinancial Services CouncilFinancial StandardLaborPeter BurgessPeter DuttonSuper Consumers Australia
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

New front in super wars, stability at risk: Opposition
What "wealthy" means to Australians: AMP
Mercer proposes superannuation tax overhaul
Super tax break crackdown to hit $410bn in savings
Government to double tax for high super balances
Optimum Pensions urges super trustees to insure mortality risk
Ending the super wars: Government acts to legislate an objective
Australia leads the way in pension system sustainability: ASFA
The super investments driving future economic growth
Equity Trustees names super head

Editor's Choice

LIC hunts for investment manager

KARREN VERGARA
A specialised listed investment company is looking for a new fund manager as it overhauls its investment mandate.

ART appoints new board, investment committee members

ANDREW MCKEAN
Australian Retirement Trust (ART) has made several high-profile appointments to its board and investment committee.

Industry super defies turbulent markets

KARREN VERGARA
Industry super defied the odds by growing its asset pool by 14% at the end of 2022 while other sectors contracted.

FPA and AFA set to merge

KARREN VERGARA
The two major advice associations will merge to create the Financial Advice Association of Australia.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Lena Ridley

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
PROFILE FINANCIAL SERVICES PTY LTD
Profile Financial Services chief executive Lena Ridley is focused on driving change and transforming the business as it steps into a new era. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.