Chalmers' promise to end super wars foiled by criticism

Last month, Treasurer Jim Chalmers pledged to end the super wars, but opposition to proposed super tax changes suggest a resolution is unlikely.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton stated that he's "dead against" the government's proposed tax changes and will repeal them at the next election.

"We're not going to stand by and watch Australians get attacked," Dutton said.

"I think the uncertainty that they're [Labor] creating around superannuation is completely unacceptable."

Dutton also noted that the $3 million superannuation cap wasn't indexed, inferring that potentially hundreds of thousands of Australians will be affected by this.

Though, Dutton didn't directly answer whether the Coalition would index the $3 million in super.

In an interview with Sky News, Dutton expressed that he believed that Australians' superannuation is their hard-earned money, and that the basic principle of the system should be to protect their investments if they've followed the law.

"I don't care whether people have got a small or a big balance in their superannuation, the fact is that they worked hard for it. It's their money," Dutton said.

Shadow Treasurer Angus Taylor reiterated that the doubling of the concessional tax rate for superannuation balances over $3 million was a "supersized broken election promise."

In reference to the proposed changes, Taylor also dismissed the notion that only a limited number of people would be affected, stating such claims are "absolute baloney."

"Inflation is running hot, and the threshold is not indexed," he said.

"We'll very quickly see that threshold dropping in real terms and affecting many, many more Australians."

Meanwhile, industry bodies, including Super Consumers Australia, the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) and Financial Services Council (FSC) welcomed the increase in tax rates for super balances over $3 million, however Chartered Accountants ANZ and the SMSF Association opposed it.

Chartered Accountants ANZ said superannuation policy in Australia is like trying to shoot down a moving target flying in circles over shifting goalposts.

SMSF Association chief executive Peter Burgess said the new threshold on superannuation balances will add further complexity and undermine confidence.

"Our preference has always been to have no cap on balances but if the government has determined on this policy, having a 'threshold' with earnings on balances above the cap taxed at a reduced concessional rate would be our preferred option," Burgess said.

"Initial fears of a hard cap targeting certain SMSFs with high balances appear to have thankfully not be realised. These initial concerns primarily revolved around the potential for a hard cap to force the removal of super balances above a certain limit - as this risked a raft of seemingly unnecessary complexities and disruption to markets as well as individual retirement plans.

"The approach announced yesterday suggests the main issue the government is grappling with is not the presence of large balances in the super system, but rather the tax concessions that these balances attract."

As previously reported by Financial Standard, the government has proposed a new policy to reduce tax concessions for individuals with a total superannuation balance exceeding $3 million.

Under the new policy, any amount above the $3 million threshold will incur an additional 15% tax on earnings, resulting in a headline tax rate of 30% on earnings. However, there will be no limit imposed on the size of account balances in the accumulation phase.

This policy is forecast to affect 80,000 people or 0.5% of superannuation accounts.