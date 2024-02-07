Newspaper icon
Cbus appoints head of stewardship

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 7 FEB 2024   12:44PM

Cbus has appointed Steve Monnier as its new head of stewardship in the responsible investment team.

Cbus head of responsible investment Ros McKay welcomed the appointment, saying that Monnier's extensive experience and expertise aligned well with the fund's commitment to responsible investment, positioning him as a "valuable addition" in his new role as head of stewardship.

Monnier joins Cbus from BlackRock; he most recently held the role of head of sustainable and transition solutions for Australasia. He was tasked with supporting client sustainability engagements, contributing to product development, and integrating sustainability expertise across the region.

During his 12-year tenure at the asset management giant, Monnier also occupied the position of director of investment stewardship in the UK, leading board ESG level engagement and proxy voting across multiple European markets and served as a director of operational risk.

BlackRock informed Financial Standard that its head of sustainable and transition solutions for APAC, Emily Woodland, is assuming interim responsibilities previously overseen by Monnier.

Prior to BlackRock, Monnier held positions at Newton Investment Management in London, Macquarie Bank, and Bankers Trust.

A statement from Cbus said that Monnier brings significant experience in investment stewardship, sustainable investment, and ESG integration.

Monnier's background in risk management adds a unique set of skills and perspective, it added.

