Calls to axe TPB for financial advisers

There are calls to stop financial advisers having to register for the Tax Practitioners Board (TPB) after a recent reshuffle of the board has seen the regulator without an advice representative.

Writing for FS Advice, Lifespan Financial Planning chief executive Eugene Ardino has said the TPB should be axed as a regulator for financial advisers all together.

Currently, financial advisers must pay an application fee of $560 to renew their TPB registration at least every three years.

"The Tax Practitioners Board should be removed as a regulator for financial advisers. Its responsibilities should be handed over to either ASIC or the disciplinary body, as it is unnecessary to have a separate regulator for one small area of financial advice," Ardino said.

"Instead, some tax experts should be embedded within the main regulator. These are the core changes that need to be made to increase the accessibility of financial advice to more Australians."

His views are in line with those of the Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA).

FPA chief executive Dante De Gori recently said that the establishment of a new single disciplinary body for financial advisers, as recommended by the Royal Commission, could be yet another agency that advisers had to fund which duplicates regulation.

"The single disciplinary body should have primary responsibility for government oversight of the conduct of financial planners, setting mandatory professional standards, investigating potential breaches of mandatory standards and law, and applying discipline," De Gori said.

"A number of these functions currently exist in other government agencies, including FASEA, ASIC and the TPB. Rather than duplicate them, the single government body should assume these functions. "

Tax financial adviser Julie Berry recently departed the TPB, leaving the regulator without a financial advice representative on its board.

Financial advisers must be registered with the TPB, but there are now accusations that it duplicates regulation already applied to the industry by ASIC and the associations.

As Berry departed the TPB, chair Ian Klug acknowledged her contribution.

"Ms Berry has provided great insight in her understanding of the wider financial adviser landscape during her time with the board," he said.

"When tax (financial) advisers were first required to register, Ms Berry was actively involved in implementing a smooth transition into the TPB and as chair of the Board Conduct Committee she worked tirelessly to ensure the integrity of the tax profession."

None of the new appointments are known to have worked in the financial advice industry.