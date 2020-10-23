NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
Sponsored by
Calls to axe TPB for financial advisers
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 23 OCT 2020   12:25PM

There are calls to stop financial advisers having to register for the Tax Practitioners Board (TPB) after a recent reshuffle of the board has seen the regulator without an advice representative.

Writing for FS Advice, Lifespan Financial Planning chief executive Eugene Ardino has said the TPB should be axed as a regulator for financial advisers all together.

Currently, financial advisers must pay an application fee of $560 to renew their TPB registration at least every three years.

"The Tax Practitioners Board should be removed as a regulator for financial advisers. Its responsibilities should be handed over to either ASIC or the disciplinary body, as it is unnecessary to have a separate regulator for one small area of financial advice," Ardino said.

Sponsored by BlackRock
See trends that matter | Global Healthcare

"Instead, some tax experts should be embedded within the main regulator. These are the core changes that need to be made to increase the accessibility of financial advice to more Australians."

His views are in line with those of the Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA).

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

FPA chief executive Dante De Gori recently said that the establishment of a new single disciplinary body for financial advisers, as recommended by the Royal Commission, could be yet another agency that advisers had to fund which duplicates regulation.

"The single disciplinary body should have primary responsibility for government oversight of the conduct of financial planners, setting mandatory professional standards, investigating potential breaches of mandatory standards and law, and applying discipline," De Gori said.

"A number of these functions currently exist in other government agencies, including FASEA, ASIC and the TPB. Rather than duplicate them, the single government body should assume these functions. "

Tax financial adviser Julie Berry recently departed the TPB, leaving the regulator without a financial advice representative on its board.

Financial advisers must be registered with the TPB, but there are now accusations that it duplicates regulation already applied to the industry by ASIC and the associations.

As Berry departed the TPB, chair Ian Klug acknowledged her contribution.

"Ms Berry has provided great insight in her understanding of the wider financial adviser landscape during her time with the board," he said.

"When tax (financial) advisers were first required to register, Ms Berry was actively involved in implementing a smooth transition into the TPB and as chair of the Board Conduct Committee she worked tirelessly to ensure the integrity of the tax profession."

None of the new appointments are known to have worked in the financial advice industry.

Read more: TPBTax Practitioners BoardASICDante De GoriEugene ArdinoJulie BerryFASEAFinancial Planning Association of AustraliaLifespan Financial PlanningRoyal Commission
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC chair steps aside pending pay review
ASIC, IOSCO report on debt capital raisings
TPB bans tax agent over COVID-19 fraud
RBA, ASIC provide CHESS guidance
ASIC wealth director nabs promotion
ASIC reviewing risk advice, pushes for scaled advice
FASEA releases more Code of Ethics guidance
Adviser charged with stealing super
ASIC to curb huge CFD losses
FPA renews calls for advice definition changes
Editor's Choice
QIC hires former Frontier infrastructure head
KANIKA SOOD
QIC has named a new portfolio manager for its $1.8 billion core infrastructure fund, previously managed by Ross Israel and Matina Papathanasiou.
Remote exams offered to Melbourne advisers
KARREN VERGARA
The Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority is providing remote-sitting options for financial advisers in Melbourne affected by COVID-19 restrictions.
Pendal appoints head of institutional
KANIKA SOOD
Pendal Group has hired an IFM Investors executive director as its new head of institutional for Australia which has $19.8 billion in assets.
Legacy AMP Life policyholders take premium hit
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Some retail AMP Life customers received a steep premium increase on their income protection policies recently.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Manny Damianakis
Head of Retail Sales
Franklin Templeton Investments Australia
Shannon Bernasconi
Co-Founder and Managing Director
WealthO2
Jamal Bakalian
Solicitor
Streeterlaw
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Chris Durack
CO-HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AUSTRALIA
SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Schroders Australia chief executive and co-head of Asia Pacific Chris Durack has a number of passions. Armed with his rich family history in agriculture and investment expertise, he reveals how he balances it all. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something yNnvV39s