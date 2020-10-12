BNP Paribas AM names Asian equities lead

BNP Paribas Asset Management has made further changes to its Asian equities business, appointing a new lead for the Hong Kong-based team.

Zhikai Chen took over the role of head of Asian equities on October 8, joining from Lombard Odier Group where he was the head of Asia ex-Japan equities for nearly eight years.

He reports to Guy Davies, the global chief investment officer for fundamental active equities.

Chen has replaced Arthur Kwong, who left the firm to pursue other opportunities.

Also from Lombard Odier, Jinwen Ouyang and Roxy Wong joined BNP AM as a portfolio manager and senior portfolio manager respectively.

Ouyang was a portfolio manager at Lombard Odier, and prior to that worked at Value Partners and Societe Generale.

Wong's experience before Lombard Odier includes working at Mirae Asset Group and RCM, which is part of Allianz Global Investors.

Davies said: "The generation of strong, sustainable investment performance is our priority and these three new hires in our Asian equities team will complement the recognised investment talent of our broader equity teams, and the performance records we are generating."

Recently appointed chief executive of Asia Pacific Steven Billiet said Asian equities is an important asset class for clients.

"We will also continue to focus on bringing our Asia equities capabilities to our international client base which is eager to leverage on the growth dynamic of Asia," he said.

The Hong Kong team has made a number of changes to its leadership team. Alex Ng, chief investment officer for Asia Pacific, retired after more than 30 years with the firm.