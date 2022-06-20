Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Barred adviser breaches ASIC order

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 20 JUN 2022   11:17AM

Former Queensland financial adviser Lawrence Teledo has been convicted for breaching an ASIC banning order.

Toledo has been fined $1500 after pleading guilty to three charges of breaching an ASIC banning order.

In 2017, Toledo was banned from providing financial services for seven years after ASIC found he had failed to act in the best interests of his clients when advising them to establish a SMSF to purchase properties.

At the time, ASIC alleged Toledo failed to provide advice that was appropriate to clients and said he failed to identify what it was that his clients wanted advice on. ASIC also stated that he failed to understand what was required of him to comply with the best interest duty.

A Magistrate's Court ruling disqualified Toledo until 5 September 2024; however it has since come to light that he continued to provide financial product advice and deal in financial products.

ASIC said Toledo breached his banning by providing financial advice to a SMSF to invest in Premier Realty Group. The regulator explained that he arranged the sale of 70,000 shares in Premier Realty Group for $70,000 to the SMSF; and arranged a second sale of 14,000 additional shares in the realty group, costing $14,000, to the same SMSF.

Sponsored Video
Elevate practice profit & revenue with managed accounts

Toledo entered his plea and was sentenced in the Brisbane Magistrate's Court.

The matter was prosecuted by the Commonwealth director of public prosecutions after a referral of a brief of evidence from ASIC.

Read more: ASICLawrence TeledoPremier Realty Groupdirector of public prosecutions
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Squirrel Super to pay over false property claims
May exam sees 43% pass rate
Clear up uncertainty: AFA, FPA
Defective disclosures see Avanteos Investments fined
ASIC helps issuers avoid greenwashing
Market manipulator pleads guilty
ASIC freezes assets of unlicensed property mogul
ASIC releases estimate cost recovery levies for 2021/22
ASIC prosecutes market manipulator
Spaceship chair banned for two years

Editor's Choice

Active Super kickstarts reward program

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:41PM
Active Super has launched a Super Booster reward program to accelerate the growth of members' super balances.

TWUSUPER awards bond mandate

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:50PM
The $6.3 billion industry fund has handed down a global bond mandate as it aligns its investments to the objectives of the Your Future, Your Super regime.

Squirrel Super to pay over false property claims

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:48PM
More than 18 months after legal action was launched, Squirrel Super will pay $55,000 for claims made in marketing materials about investing in residential property.

QIC welcomes new director of private debt

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:16PM
The Queensland Investment Corporation has named Bettina Lung as its director of multi-sector private debt.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: FROM AUSTRALIA'S LEADING GOLD ETF ISSUER.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jane Kang

GENERAL MANAGER, INVESTMENTS
PRIME SUPER
A determined spirit has underscored all that Jane Kang has achieved so far, and that spirit is lending itself well to Prime Super, its members and its investments. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.